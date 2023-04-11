New Pickleball Channel, PickleTV, Now Streaming on Amazon's Prime Video and Amazon Freevee

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleTV, a new free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel dedicated to professional pickleball matches, tutorials, interviews, and original content, recently went live and is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S.

PickleTV is the only streaming channel dedicated to pickleball 24/7, and where pickleball spectators and fans can tune in for a variety of pickleball content from multiple leagues that highlight a variety of athletes.

"There is an increasing demand for pickleball content from pickleball players but, more importantly, from people that have never played the sport. The country is curious about this game called pickleball. A 24-hour channel will provide, not only pickleball matches but learning tools for new players through clinics and instructional content. It is the perfect time to launch this great asset to the sport," said Terri Graham, Owner/CO founder of the US Open of Pickleball.

Pickleball is now everywhere and, over the last five years, has become the fastest-growing sport in America. According to the Association of Pickleball Professionals, it is estimated that there are currently 36.5 million pickleball players in the US. Astonishing when compared to the estimated number of players in 2021 was roughly 5 million.

Celebrities and social media have helped fuel the popularity of the sport with well-known individuals such as Lebron James, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes all investing in professional teams and Jamie Foxx even sells his own line of paddles.

With over 47 major pickleball tournaments scheduled for this year alone, and over 10,000 courts to play on in the US, pickleball is quickly becoming a low barrier to entry, easy-to-learn spectator sport that players of all ages are able to enjoy.

The growing popularity and mass appeal are what led to the development of PickleTV between partners SPACEMOB and Championship Court.

"We're grateful and excited to have partnered with some of the top tournaments, leagues, and talent to bring one of the most hyped sports in the country to the masses with our launch of PickleTV! Whether you're an avid player, a newly interested follower or just want to learn about the hype, this is the place for you to consume all things pickleball including professional matches, player highlights, and more," stated Danielle Bourassa, SPACEMOB's Head of Partnerships.

Amazon Freevee is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and FAST channels, available anytime, for free.

About SPACEMOB

SPACEMOB is a global media company – built in the age of streaming – with a focus on creating original content, content distribution, and FAST channel development. For inquiries, please contact: Danielle Bourassa Head of Distribution and Partnerships danielle@space-mob.com

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the United States; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), LaLigaTV, MLB.TV , NBA League Pass, NBA TV, and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA's Michigan Wolverines football team.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com , ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, prescription savings, and access to ad-free music, books, and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime .

View original content:

SOURCE SPACEMOB