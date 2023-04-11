OnCusp Therapeutics Showcases Potent Anti-Tumor Activity of its CDH6 ADC at AACR Annual Meeting 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCusp Therapeutics, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge preclinical innovation into clinically validated treatments for cancer patients worldwide, today announced that the preclinical data on its lead program CUSP06 will be presented during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

The poster presentation will showcase data demonstrating that CUSP06, a high affinity anti-CDH6 Antibody Drug-Conjugate (ADC) with an exatecan payload (DAR8), shows potent anti-tumor activity in multiple preclinical models, demonstrates significant differentiation from a DXd-payload competitor, and is well tolerated in mice, rats and cynomolgus monkeys.

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS

Title: CUSP06/AMT-707, a new CDH6-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, demonstrates potent antitumor activity in preclinical models

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Location: Poster Section 21

Poster Board Number: 27

Published Abstract Number: 6320

The abstract is available here and the Poster will be available on the OnCusp website shortly after the presentation.





"We are very excited to present data highlighting the exciting preclinical profile of CUSP06, a differentiated, potential global second-in-class CDH6 ADC, as we pivot to become a clinical stage company this year" stated Eric Slosberg, PhD, Chief Development Officer and co-founder of OnCusp Therapeutics.

About CUSP06:

CUSP06, a preclinical-stage CDH6 ADC, is composed of a proprietary antibody with high CDH6 binding affinity, a protease cleavable linker, and an exatecan payload (a potent and clinically validated topoisomerase-1 inhibitor). The linker is specially designed to complement the exatecan payload, generating a highly stable and homogenous ADC. The payload is a weak substrate for BCRP/Pgp. In preclinical data, this linker/payload has been shown to enable a stronger "bystander effect" than competitor ADCs. CUSP06 has a drug-to-antibody ratio of 8. OnCusp obtained the exclusive global rights (ex-China) to lead the development and commercialization of CUSP06, from Multitude Therapeutics.

About OnCusp Therapeutics

OnCusp Therapeutics is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge preclinical innovation into clinically validated treatments for cancer patients worldwide. OnCusp was founded by a team of accomplished veterans with a proven track record in building a startup biotech to the commercialization stage, leading successful global clinical programs, and creating value in mutually beneficial partnerships. We are committed to accelerating the advancement of globally competitive oncology assets by leveraging our deep translational and clinical development expertise. OnCusp is headquartered in New York City, with a branch office in Shanghai.

For more information, please visit www.oncusptx.com, or contact Andy Fu (andy.fu@oncusptx.com)

