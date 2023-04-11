PowerToFly Launches DEIB Business Suite to Help Companies Attract, Hire, and Retain Diverse Talent

The all-in-one solution helps organizations reach their diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) goals, from managing their talent life cycle to building inclusive company cultures

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerToFly , the award-winning diversity recruiting and retention platform, today announced the launch of its new flagship product — the DEIB Business Suite.

The DEIB Business Suite includes PowerPro, a talent acquisition platform for attracting and hiring diverse candidates, and PowerUp, a diversity and inclusion learning hub with on-demand training, insights, and resources.

The first truly end-to-end diversity recruiting, retention, and education product in its space, PowerToFly set its sights on building the DEIB Business Suite after securing $30 million in funding last year .

"The DEIB Business Suite is a game-changer, set to transform talent acquisition for any organization committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. We're making diversity recruiting easy and scalable for any company committed to doing better," explained PowerToFly CEO and Cofounder, Milena Berry.

At a time when 77% of employers still report difficulty in filling roles, the DEIB Business Suite aims to help HR teams adapt to the demands of a new, fast-moving, cost-conscious market.

Amy Kim, PowerToFly's President and Chief Revenue Officer, added, "The DEIB Business Suite offers a true SaaS platform for companies' DEIB needs. It will allow us to help our clients integrate DEIB across all business functions, in a way that is both cost effective and aligned with what the talent of today demands."

Jennifer Moulton, Talent Leader for North America at SoftwareOne, shared, "I love the analytics showcasing how candidates are engaging with our brand. It helps tell our story and identify gaps where we may need to make additional effort."

As a women-run, 71% BIPOC company, PowerToFly is uniquely positioned to deliver a product that helps more companies ready themselves for the workforce of the future. Berry added: "Each year, the workforce in the U.S. is becoming more diverse in race, ethnicity, and age, and companies that want to build high-performing teams in the future will need to treat DEIB not only as an essential part of their overall strategy, but of each employee's set of soft skills, as well. The DEIB Business Suite will empower companies to do just that."

The DEIB Business Suite is now available for demos.

About PowerToFly

PowerToFly was founded by Milena Berry and Katharine Zaleski in 2014 to fast track economic equity by upskilling and connecting underrepresented talent to roles in highly visible sectors. The company is focused on empowering underrepresented talent across all races, ages, ethnicities, sexual orientations, abilities, veteran statuses, and gender identities. Allies are welcomed. You can view PowerToFly's internal demographic data collected in an April 2022 survey here .

A full list of companies on the PowerToFly platform can be found here .

