StoneMor Inc. Changes Name to Everstory Partners

BENSALEM, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneMor Inc., a leading owner and operator of 389 cemeteries, funeral homes, and cremation locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, announced today a corporate name change to Everstory Partners, effective immediately. Everstory's network of cemeteries, funeral homes, and cremation locations will continue to operate under their local community names.

The change to Everstory is an exciting time for the company as we continue to grow and expand our services in the death care industry. Everstory is committed to modernizing death care through a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased and a fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated.

Lilly H. Donohue, CEO of Everstory Partners, said, "This rebranding effort is more than just a name change. It reflects our values and our vision for the future. Part of modernizing this business means working to destigmatize death care from both an employee and customer perspective. We intend to invest in our people and our product, utilizing best-in-class systems and processes from other service-focused companies outside of the death care industry. Our team has worked hard to develop a brand that better represents our new mission and our commitment to excellence."

Donohue added, "As we move forward with the Everstory name, it is with a renewed commitment to providing compassionate care and support for families during some of life's most difficult moments and helping families find a positive way forward. We understand the importance of honoring loved ones and we are dedicated to providing meaningful and personalized services to each and every individual and family we serve."

Everstory Partners, headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is a leading owner and operator of cemeteries, funeral homes, and cremation locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Since 1999, the company has grown to include 389 locations in 24 states and Puerto Rico.

