Tanishq unveils green colored jewelry curation, leveraging the season of lush greenery, marking a refreshing beginning to an exotic summer.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- India's largest jewelry retail brand, Tanishq from the Tata Group, has unveiled a curation of jewels that are cued to the global 'Green' trend for the upcoming spring-summer season in the US. Its connection to the serenity of nature, calming and connected moods, gets this color to the forefront. The curation features a medley of jewelry pieces designed to complement the entire spectrum of the wardrobe from the casual monotones, semi-formal, formal and even Indo-western outfits.

Tanishq's Spring-Summer Season Curation (PRNewswire)

Tanishq is On Trend for the upcoming Spring-Summer Season

With the progressive woman at its core, Tanishq always stays ahead of the curve, and this curation is no exception. The spring-summer season is expected to see a surge in jewelry sales, with the market projected to reach USD 60.42 billion in annual revenue in 2023. With this curation, Tanishq is leveraging the season of lush greenery, marking a refreshing beginning to an exotic summer.

The spring greens, with a touch of sunshine and blooms, which sets off a fresh start to an exotic summer, is captured in the thoughtfully selected fine jewelry. The curation includes diamond and green gemstone necklaces, polki chokers, earrings, bracelets, and more, giving customers the flexibility to create their unique fashion statement. A myriad mix of jewellery from Tanishq collections like Rhythms of Rain, Colour Me Joy and Alekhya bring the trend alive.

Beate Steinfeld, Trend and Design Head - Tanishq International, expressed excitement over showcasing the curation, "Tanishq's latest Spring-Summer curation is a perfect reflection of our commitment to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional jewelry designs. The multitude of colours of nature are crafted into the jewelry pieces that pair perfectly with the latest fashion trends. We are excited to offer our trend-forward and discerning US consumers a chic and effortless way to mark the beginning of summer."

Tanishq's offering caters to the Indian-American community who have made the US their home and remain connected to their roots in India. The jewelry designs are contemporary with the touch of India that amalgamates beautifully with the wide variety of ensembles. The love for green gemstones is seen across Bollywood celebrity weddings as well.

Tanishq's first US store opened in January 2023 at New Jersey, featuring 6,500+ unique jewelry designs in a 3,750-square-foot space. The Tanishq New Jersey store is attracting customers from across the East Coast, including Virginia, Maryland, Philadelphia, and Boston. Tanishq's signature in-store experience and jewelry have impressed customers. The company plans to expand in the US and Canada, considering multiple cities.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewelry brand from the Tata Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service, and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. At Tanishq, jewelry is not just a product, but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold and diamond jewelry strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. Attesting to this commitment to excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of 'The Most Trusted Jewelry Brand in India' by the Trust Research Advisory. Tanishq currently has a presence of 400+ stores and is India's most trusted jewelry brand with an extremely high brand recall.

