Fenix24 Appoints Marko Polunic as Managing Director

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24, an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, today announced the appointment of Marko Polunic as managing director for EU operations. Polunic, who will be based out of Munich, Germany, will spearhead efforts to expand Fenix24's offering into the EU and globally by fostering relationships with ecosystem partners—such as law firms, insurance brokers and cyber insurance carriers.

Polunic has a deep history in the incident response industry, leading the development of the cyber insurance underwriting market for one of the leading reinsurance firms, Munich RE, for over 10 years. Following his time at Munich RE, Polunic became CrowdStrike's Director of Business Development for the EMEA region. In that capacity, he built and maintained a broad network of trusted partnerships across the insurance, legal, consulting and private equity spaces while also acting as a trusted point of contact to C-level decision makers.

"Marko has been influential in establishing cyber reinsurance standards and processes and deeply understands incident response, our partner ecosystem, the global market and cybersecurity," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "He is the ideal thought leader to help us enhance our partnerships with insurance carriers, brokers and the incident response ecosystem globally. We are very excited to welcome him aboard to help drive and guide our phenomenal expansion!"

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

