Much Announces Courtney Mayster as Firm's Next Managing Partner

Firm Welcomes Fourth Generation of Leadership, Naming First Woman Managing Partner in 53-Year History

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Much has proudly named Courtney Mayster as the firm's next Managing Partner. She succeeds Mitchell Roth, who has served as the firm's leader for over a decade.

Much has named Courtney Mayster as the firm’s next Managing Partner. Mayster, a commercial real estate attorney who has been at Much for 13+ years, currently serves as a member of the Management Committee and guides the Much brand as the firm’s Marketing Partner. She will focus on preserving Much’s founding values, while driving innovation and welcoming fresh perspectives. Her term will begin June 14, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Mayster was unanimously selected by Much's equity partners following a year-long succession planning process. Her term will begin June 14, 2023. She will be the firm's first woman in this role.

"I have every confidence that Courtney will elevate our position as a sophisticated, high-touch law firm and a top place to work," Roth said. "For years, she has shown us that she is an incredibly hard worker who possesses a rare ability to be firm and steadfast in her decisions, while remaining an empathic leader and listener."

Mayster, a lifelong Chicagoan who has been at Much for 13+ years, currently serves as a member of the Management Committee and guides the Much brand as the firm's Marketing Partner. She was co-chair of the Real Estate group for nearly a decade, leading attorneys in the firm's second largest practice. A trusted commercial real estate attorney, Mayster will continue to serve her clients – lenders, investors, buyers, and sellers – through complex transactions.

As Managing Partner, Mayster will chart the future of Much in a post-pandemic world alongside a strong Management Committee. The team will work together to preserve the firm's founding values, with a renewed emphasis on client service. Mayster places meaningful relationships at the core of everything she does, which has led to her tremendous success with clients, who call on her for everything from real estate transactions to restaurant recommendations.

"I am honored to be chosen as Much's next Managing Partner. It points to the ethos of our firm – forward thinking, entrepreneurial, and creative," Mayster said. "We are wholeheartedly committed to the professional success and personal growth and wellbeing of our clients and our employees. I believe the best leaders are empathetic and attentive, so I am excited to lead and listen to Team Much as we look to the future."

At Much, Mayster is a go-to resource for both attorneys and staff. She is integral to elevating operations, retaining and recruiting talent, and driving strategic growth. In every initiative she champions, Mayster prioritizes an inclusive, people-first culture that supports employees across the firm.

During his time as Managing Partner, Roth made a tremendous impact on the firm. He enhanced legal services for clients, grew the firm through strategic acquisitions, and cultivated a standout office culture. Moving forward, he will remain a member of Much's Management Committee and maintain his active legal practice, serving as a trusted advisor to many of the firm's largest clients.

"Mitchell has always supported me, starting when the firm took a chance and hired a real estate attorney in 2009 as the entire country fell into a recession," Mayster said. "He had an amazing vision for our firm for 11 years, and I feel honored that he is entrusting me with its continuation. I will protect what Mitchell created, and I also look forward to implementing innovative programs, welcoming new perspectives, and learning from the next generation of attorneys."

Much Shelist, P.C.

Much was established more than 50 years ago as a law firm focused on business counseling, transactional law, and litigation. Today, our firm provides the culture of service and creativity you find at boutique firms, but with the sophistication and resources that you expect from the largest firms. Much attorneys counsel our clients on matters of corporate law and finance, real estate, commercial litigation, labor and employment, insurance, intellectual property, venture capital, restructuring, health care, construction, estate planning, and so much more.

The firm's Chicago, Illinois and Newport Beach, California offices are home to nearly 100 attorneys committed to partnering with you to achieve your goals.

Much was established over 50 years ago as a law firm focused on business counseling, transactional law, and litigation. The firm provides the service and creativity found at boutique firms, but with the sophistication and resources expected from the largest ones. Much attorneys counsel clients on matters of finance, real estate, commercial litigation, labor and employment, insurance, intellectual property, venture capital, restructuring, health care, construction, estate planning, and more.

