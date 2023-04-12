Steward Partners Honors 16 Advisor Partners Named to 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, applauds its 16 advisor partners named to the Forbes 2023 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The annual ranking spotlights more than 7,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

"Steward Partners has experienced immense growth since we launched a decade ago, and with that growth, our advisors have remained the best in the business – from those who have been with us since inception to the teams that have recently joined our firm," said Jim Gold, CEO, and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "This honor from Forbes reinforces the caliber of our advisors, the strength of our culture, and the dedication to our clients, and we celebrate each advisor who ranked on the coveted list."

The Steward Partners advisors being honored by Forbes are:

Eric Beiley—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, New York, NY

Aaron Brachman, CFP®, AAMS®, AIF® — Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Washington, D.C.

Thomas Briggs— Managing Director & Wealth Manager, St. Louis, MO

Robert Carrigg, Jr. CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Brad Coyle, CRPC®—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, McLean, VA

John Ferguson— Wealth Manager, Managing Director, Mobile, AL

Timothy Davis, CFP®— Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Jed Dewsnup, APMA®— Managing Director, Farmington, UT

Carl Gravina, CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

Todd Hoffman, CFP®, CPM®—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Clearwater, FL

Denis Poljak, Ph.D., CPM®, CIMA®, CFP®— Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Shreveport, LA

Liana Poodiack, CFP®—Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Keene, NH

Randy R. Price, CFP®, CIMA®, CIMC®—Executive Manager Director & Wealth Manager, Houston, TX

Thomas Sedoric—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Casey Snyder, CFP®— Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Portsmouth, NH

Stephen R. Spector—Executive Managing Director & Wealth Manager, Boston, MA

Eric Beiley was also named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2020, 2021, and 2022, after having been named one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors by the Financial Times in 2019 and 2020 and to the Raymond James Chairman's Council in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

In addition to this honor from Forbes in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, Randy Price was recognized by Barron's as one of the nation's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Todd Hoffman was named one of the Top 400 Financial Advisors by the Financial Times in 2015, as well as being named one of Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in 2016 and 2017 and to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Forbes also placed Liana Poodiack on its Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2021 and 2022, and its 2020, 2022, and 2023 lists of the Top Women Wealth Advisors.

This is Tom Sedoric's fourth time on this Forbes list, having also been honored in 2018, 2021, and 2022. He has also served for the New Hampshire Governors as the advisory chair to the Department of Resources and Economic Development.

Casey Snyder ranked on the Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in 2019 and was also honored by the InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 award in 2020.

In 2019, Aaron Brachman was ranked to Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State.

Tim Davis was previously named one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Brad Coyle also ranked on the list in 2018 and 2022. John Ferguson was also named to the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2020, 2021, 2022, in addition to Denis Poljak, who ranked in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Carl Gravina also made the list in 2021.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

