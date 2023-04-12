UScellular Launches "US Mode," a New Customer Experience to Inspire More Human Connection

Relationship expert Dr. Marisa Cohen shares her insights on the new service designed to help us reset our relationship with smartphones and reconnect with each other.

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today UScellular has introduced US Mode, a decidedly different in-store and online customer experience designed to inspire genuine and meaningful human connection.

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular) (PRNewswire)

US Mode is an effort to help smartphone users across the country reset their relationship with their technology.

Smartphones have become an essential part of everyday life, with many Americans spending a significant amount of time staring at their screens, but according to a 2022 consumer survey commissioned by UScellular, just under half of users say their smartphone enhances their lives and nearly one third agree they could spend less time on their phones.

The same survey found that many adults would rather be inflicted with emotional pain, embarrassment, and discomfort than be without our smartphones:

65% of smartphone users would rather go on a terrible date or sit next to a crying baby on a plane than lose their phone.

62% of users would rather get stuck in traffic every day of the week than lose their phone.

76% of consumers would rather show coworkers an embarrassing childhood photo than lose their phone.

Additionally, parents and non-parents agree that 13 is an appropriate age for a child to get their first cellphone, but only 58% of parents say they talk to their children about setting time limits on their devices.

US Mode is an effort to help smartphone users across the country reset their relationship with their technology by better utilizing customizable native focus settings on their smartphones. Starting today, UScellular will assist any smartphone owner, no matter their carrier, to enable and design their own US Mode settings, including time limits on social media apps, disabling non-human push notifications, eliminating red notification bubbles for apps, enabling pre-set quiet times, and customizing app displays. US Mode can be set up online at uscellular.com/findus or any UScellular location for free. Go to uscellular.com/storefinder to find a store near you.

"As technology has advanced, it's become apparent, that we've entered a time where we need to reset the relationships with our smartphones," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at UScellular. "It can mean completely disconnecting for a period of time or using the tools we've created through US Mode to create that balance. Either way, we want to be that catalyst for people to get back to US and building better relationships with technology."

For 40 years, UScellular has been challenging the status quo by supporting historically underserved regions with high-quality network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to what matters most. To help fight the issue of hyper-connectivity and distracted living, the brand has enlisted Dr. Marisa Cohen, relationship scientist, and marriage and family therapist, to help illustrate the benefits US Mode can provide. Cohen attests that a simple action like customizing smartphone functionality can have a great impact on our relationship with technology and in turn with each other.

"Technology in and of itself isn't problematic. Rather, the way in which we use it has the potential to impact our connections," said Dr. Cohen, "US Mode is a wonderful way to work with smartphone users by allowing them to alter their relationship with their device in a way that is tailored to their needs. This helps them to place a special focus on keeping them connected to those who really matter, both via phone and in real life."

US Mode is the latest extension of UScellular's "Built For US" brand platform which was created to lead the conversation around developing healthier relationships with our smartphones. The initiative started in February with the "Phones Down For Five" challenge for consumers to put their phones down for 5 days, 5 hours or even just 5 minutes; learn more about the challenge here, and consider taking the challenge today.

*Methodology Disclaimer: Between October 31 and November 7, 2022, a total of 1,000 online interviews were conducted among a nationally representative sample of U.S. consumers between 18-41 years old by Consumer Insights, in partnership with PureSpectrum.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project, the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2024. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com.

About Marisa Cohen Ph.D.

Dr. Marisa T. Cohen is a relationship scientist, marriage and family therapist, and teaches college-level psychology courses. She is the founder of Embracing Change Marriage and Family Therapy which provides therapeutic services to individuals, couples, and families. She is also the author of From First Kiss to Forever: A Scientific Approach to Love, a book that relates relationship science research to everyday experiences and real relationship issues confronted by couples. Marisa is passionate about discovering and sharing important relationship research from the field, and has given guest lectures at locations including the 92nd Street Y, Strand Bookstore, and the New York Hall of Science. She is also a 2021 TEDx Speaker, has appeared in segments for Newsweek, and is the subject of a piece focusing on her work, which aired on BRIC TV. She has also appeared on many podcasts and radio shows to discuss the psychology of love and ways in which we can improve our relationships.

For more information, contact:

uscdlmediarelations@uscellular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UScellular