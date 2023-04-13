Sedgwick named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2023 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The award recognizes workplaces that have made significant progress in pushing for greater LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Sedgwick made the list of 300 employers nationwide, based on a large-scale employer study and survey results from more than 57,000 employees who identify as LGBTQ+.

"At Sedgwick, we continue to advance and elevate our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) strategy and the success of the business by raising awareness, fostering colleague engagement and inclusion, and building community," said Heather Lawley (she/her), Sedgwick's global head of DEI and environmental, social, governance (ESG). "We recognize and celebrate each other's differences and seek to create an environment where our colleagues can thrive, which is critical to our culture of engagement and inclusion and creating great experiences for our diverse clients."

The companies recognized have ranked the highest on criteria relating to "proactive management of a diverse workforce," which includes offering benefits that support the needs of all employees and their families; enacting policies that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity; and ensuring that LGBTQ+ colleagues are well represented at all levels of the organization.

Our "America's Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ ranking highlights the companies that care about providing an inclusive workplace and culture," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek's global editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to everyone at Sedgwick for earning this recognition."

This is the third time Sedgwick has appeared on Newsweek's ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023. The company has also been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.

Sedgwick's commitment to DEI is embedded in its core values. Through a companywide strategy and initiatives, Sedgwick is focused on developing a diverse workforce and an inclusive and equitable culture to enable its business and people objectives.

Lawley added, "Driving DEI systemically throughout the organization is not only the right thing to do, it is also critical to the success and growth of the Sedgwick business. For colleagues to perform at their best, company culture must embrace individual uniqueness and foster a true sense of belonging. Doing so will allow us to benefit from everyone's talents, perspectives and creative thinking while creating an engaging environment for our colleagues. Practicing inclusion improves our effectiveness at taking care of people which is at the core of what we do, facilitates the claims process, and helps us deliver better outcomes."

In 2022 Sedgwick launched its LGBTQ+ colleague resource group (CRG) in line with its global DEI strategy.

CRGs contribute to Sedgwick's success by raising DEI awareness, cultivating engagement, and building a community where colleagues can learn, grow, and as their most authentic selves. Its CRGs center on four key pillars: professional development, business engagement, community outreach and membership engagement.

The LGBTQ+ CRG, which focuses on topics pertaining to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning community and their allies, has supported multiple companywide initiatives, including providing recommendations for more inclusive employee benefits—which are among the best in the industry.

The LGBTQ+ CRG has multiple internal webinars on its programming schedule. Topics include the transgender and non-binary community, the achievements and challenges of LGBTQ+ people, sensitivity training and advice for allies, LGBTQ+ mental health, and global employee benefits that meet the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. Sedgwick has also recently launched its gender transition guide and continues to be committed to driving diversity throughout the organization, ensuring equitable practices and creating an inclusive environment where people feel welcomed, valued, respected and heard.

For more information on Sedgwick's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, see sedgwick.com/about-us.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and exper­tise of 30,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

