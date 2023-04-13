Tampa General Hospital's Dr. Peggy Duggan Named to Becker's Hospital Review's 2023 Chief Medical Officers to Know List

Tampa General's Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer recognized for her career successes and integral role in patient safety and clinical innovation.

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peggy Duggan, has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review on its 2023 "Hospital and Health Systems Chief Medical Officers to Know" list, which highlights clinical leaders playing a crucial role in directing their organization's forward momentum while serving their patients and communities.

Tampa General Hospital's (TGH) Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peggy Duggan, has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review on its 2023 “Hospital and Health Systems Chief Medical Officers to Know” list. (PRNewswire)

Since joining Tampa General in 2021, Duggan has overseen a multitude of functions related to physicians and patient care for the academic medical center, which includes 1,040 beds and more than 8,000 team members. In addition to her leadership role, Duggan is a practicing physician, leveraging her top-tier credentials in breast cancer surgery as a senior member of the breast oncology program at the TGH Cancer Institute.

"I am extremely proud of Peggy and her inclusion on this list as a national medical leader. She is a world-class physician, a highly effective leader, an exceptional person, and an invaluable asset to Tampa General and our entire team," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "Every day, Peggy dedicates tremendous energy and talent to serving our patients and supporting our team to propel Tampa General forward. This national recognition is emblematic of the exceptional level of care and leadership she provides."

Duggan is responsible for the conceptualization and implementation of many innovative programs across Tampa General – impacting both patient and team member safety, enhancing world-class care and supporting a compassionate culture. For example, in 2022 Duggan initiated Schwartz Rounds, an international program using research-based strategies, tools and support to provide caregivers with resources to create and sustain a culture of compassion. During regularly scheduled times, physicians, nurses, social workers, health care professionals and psychologists openly and honestly discuss the social and emotional issues they face in caring for patients and their families. The benefits of Schwartz Rounds include strengthening caregiver-patient relationships, improving caregiver support and boosting caregiver resiliency.

As a leader in Tampa General's initiative to become a certified Collaborative High Reliability Organization®, Duggan was instrumental in the hospital becoming the first academic medical center and Level I trauma center to receive two key qualifications – Collaborative Just Culture Program® and Reliability Management Team™. The qualifications are initial steps in the process of achieving Collaborative High Reliability Organization certification. Organizations worldwide from airlines to major utilities have achieved high reliability by demonstrating they have maintained high levels of safety, quality, and efficiency over an extended period, and health care organizations have just started to take this approach to achieving safety and improving quality.

Additionally, under Duggan's leadership, Tampa General revolutionized its approach to sepsis management, creating an early warning system that helps with improved intervention for this life-threatening complication of an infection. As a result of this effort, the early death rate was nearly cut in half from 6.1 percent to 3.1 percent. This accounts for more than 50 lives saved in the past six months. Through this ongoing work, Tampa General developed pathways to get patients home from the hospital in a more timely manner.

"I am thrilled to be included in this list alongside exemplary chief medical officers from impressive institutions across the country," said Duggan. "Tampa General is a leading provider for the health and well-being of our community, and I am honored to work with our exceptional physician team every day to provide world-class care to our patients while infusing innovation every step of the way."

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. Duggan and the rest of this year's "Hospital and Health System CMOs to Know" honorees can be found online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy, APR

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(813) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital