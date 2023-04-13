UPSHER-SMITH EXPANDS OPHTHALMIC PORTFOLIO WITH LAUNCH OF BRIMONIDINE TARTRATE AND TIMOLOL MALEATE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced it has expanded its ophthalmic portfolio with the launch of Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%/0.5%, an AB-rated generic equivalent to the branded product Combigan®.*

Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2%/0.5% | Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (PRNewswire)

This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with RAFARM UK that includes the development and distribution of six ophthalmic and otic ANDA products.

The brimonidine tartrate and timolol maleate ophthalmic solution market had U.S. sales of approximately $392 million for the 12 months ending February 2023 according to IQVIA.

Product Information

Product Strength NDC # Package Size Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate

Ophthalmic Solution 0.2%/0.5% 0832-1425-05 5 mL Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate

Ophthalmic Solution 0.2%/0.5% 0832-1425-10 10 mL

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to full Prescribing Information for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch .

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

About RAFARM

RAFARM is an innovation-driven, dynamically growing pharmaceutical company and a well-established European manufacturer with an outward-looking orientation that invests 13% of net turnover in Research and Development. At RAFARM, we expand our exports worldwide and we open new markets. We constantly enhance our expertise in complex pharmaceutical products and invest in high-tech platforms for the development and production of ophthalmics and injectables. We introduce high technology in our state-of-the-art sterile manufacturing plant and create new production lines with cutting-edge technology and robotic equipment.

At RAFARM, we evolve beyond the obvious and make a positive impact on people's lives. www.rafarm.gr LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rafarm-s.a/

*Combigan is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC