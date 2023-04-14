COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS SWEEPS BEST PLACE TO WORK AWARDS WITH RECOGNITION FROM TOP THREE INDUSTRY AUTHORITIES

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne Public Relations is proud to announce that it has won an unprecedented three distinct honors recognizing the firm as the Best Place to Work. Winning the trifecta this awards season, Coyne PR has earned recognition from PRWeek, Ragan Communications and, most recently, PRovoke Media.

"This is an amazing milestone," said CEO Tom Coyne. "Being recognized as the Best Place to Work unanimously across the industry affirms our mission of creating an agency culture centered around employees and their growth. At Coyne PR, we do everything in our power to ensure employees feel valued, respected and inspired every day."

Founded in 1991 by CEO Tom Coyne, the agency's mission statement has never wavered: "Our mission is not to be the best agency in America, but the best one to work for. If we are the best place to work, we will attract the best people. If we have the best people, we will attract the best clients. If we have the best people and clients, how can we not be the best agency in America?"

"We are immensely proud of this recognition and what it means for our agency," said Rich Lukis, President. "Being recognized by the industry's most prestigious publications as the best place to work is not something we take for granted. We understand this is not something that happens overnight. It takes dedication, hard work and commitment from everyone to ensure people feel valued, respected and inspired every day they come into work. We remain committed to always being a great place to work."

While this award represents much of what Coyne PR does internally, it also has a major impact on its clients. With the highest retention rate in the industry, Coyne PR's clients avoid the constant turnover they might experience elsewhere in the industry. The singular culture also helps to attract many of the industry's top talent who produce amazing client results.

"Our North Star has always been to create a workplace where everyone feels like they belong," said Coyne. "These recent honors are further proof that we have achieved exactly that. By continuing to invest in our team members, we can ensure that employee retention remains at an all-time high."

Best Midsize Place to Work by PRWeek: PRWeek's Best Places to Work initiative honors the leading agencies and in-house teams ranked a cut above by their associates on essential issues, including workplace culture and salary. "Culture is critical at Coyne PR, and employees credit founder and CEO Tom Coyne with creating one that zeroes in on best practices," said PRWeek.

Top Place to Work by Ragan Communications: The Top Places to Work initiative honors organizations who keep their employees engaged and inspired, championed a more diverse and equitable workplace and delivered powerful stories.

Best Small Agency to Work For by PRovoke Media: PRovoke Media's Best Agencies to Work For are determined by a comprehensive survey of nearly 3,500 agency employees throughout North America . Respondents were asked to rate their agency on topics related to agency leadership, personal empowerment, people and co-workers, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, interesting and rewarding work, internal communications, ethical standards, work-life balance, professional development, and benefits and compensation. "Collaborative," "creative," and "fun," are the three words respondents use most frequently when describing the Coyne culture.

