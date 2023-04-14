From the Tax Law Offices of David W. Klasing - Schwarzbaum Case's Illustrates FBAR Willful Penalties and How FBAR Willful Penalties Are Calculated

IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. citizens who hold foreign bank accounts valuing more than $10,000 on any day of the year are required to report file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Those who commit willful violations on their FBAR forms may face fines calculated by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In some cases, account holders seek to challenge the IRS's calculation of these fines.

However, if you are facing a penalty for a willful FBAR violation, then the IRS calculation is likely to be upheld by the court. This is evidenced by the 11th Circuit's decision in U.S. vs. Schwarzbaum. In Schwarzbaum, the court determined that courts cannot take over the role of the IRS when calculating penalties for FBAR violations.

Summary of U.S. v. Schwarzbaum

The 11th Circuit case of U.S. v. Schwarzbaum deals with how the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) calculates willful penalties. Schwarzbaum was a naturalized U.S. citizen who held foreign bank accounts in Costa Rica and Switzerland. Between 2006 and 2009, the foreign bank account holder failed to satisfy FBAR reporting requirements on multiple occasions. In 2011, Schwarzbaum voluntarily disclosed information to the IRS pertaining to the existence and balance of his foreign bank accounts that he did not properly report. Accordingly, the IRS concluded that he should be liable for willful FBAR penalties. The government then initiated a lawsuit against Schwarzbaum in federal court.

The district court in this case found that the foreign bank account holder, Schwarzbaum, did commit a willful FBAR violation by signing a federal tax return while failing to file an FBAR. In regard to penalties, the district court held that the IRS had miscalculated the willful penalties. Accordingly, the district court re-calculated and imposed new penalties.

Upon review, the 11th Circuit affirmed that Schwarzbaum's violation was willful. However, the appellate court also determined that the district court does not have the power to calculate its own penalty for an FBAR violation. The 11th Circuit reasoned that the court's preparation of their own FBAR penalty calculation violated 5 U.S.C. § 706(2)(A) because the court unlawfully exercised an abuse of discretion. The court cannot take over the role of the IRS as it pertains to FBAR penalty calculation.

What Leads to a Willful FBAR Penalty?

A willful FBAR penalty is a fine that the IRS can impose if they determine that a tax payer was willful in failing to meet their FBAR obligations. When proving whether an FBAR violation was willful, the government does not need to prove intent. Tax payers can commit willful violations through reckless disregard of their obligations.

Furthermore, actual knowledge of an FBAR violation is also not required to constitute a willful error. Willful penalties can be administered when foreign bank account holders are willfully blind to their violations. Simply put, a willful penalty can also apply when the tax payer did not actually know of the violation at the time it happened.

Calculating Willful FBAR Penalties

Willful FBAR penalties can be severe. If you were found to have committed a willful FBAR violation, then you may face penalties reaching upwards of 50% of your maximum account value per year. If you are facing a willful FBAR penalty, then you should contact our Dual-Licensed Tax Lawyers & CPAs for help determining whether the penalties were appropriately calculated.

Are There Lower Penalties for Non-Willful FBAR Violations?

There is no certain definition of what constitutes a non-willful FBAR violation. Courts will need to review the totality of the circumstances on a case by case basis when determining whether violations were willful. Unfortunately, the IRS has contributed to making this analysis even more difficult and ambiguous because the word "violation" can accompany several different meanings and outcomes.

Still, the penalties assigned for non-willful violations are less severe than willful penalties. Typically, penalties start at $10,000 per non-willful violation. Additionally, IRS agents do not have discretion to minimize or reduce FBAR penalties.

What to Do if You Were Assigned an FBAR Penalty

The U.S. government usually has two years to file a lawsuit enforcing an FBAR penalty. Unfortunately, since the FBAR form is not a tax form, Tax Court is not an available option for litigating the penalty. Rather, foreign bank account holders will have to fight the U.S. government in district court or in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

