2023 Walk4Hearing Season Brings Hope and Support to Hearing Loss in 20 U.S. Cities

Walks aim to raise $1 million to support the growing number of people with hearing loss

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA)—the leading voice of the growing number of Americans with hearing loss—kicks off its 2023 Walk4Hearing season with community support events in 20 U.S. cities. Hearing loss affects one in seven Americans, and worldwide 1 billion young people are now at risk from noise exposure, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). HLAA's Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds for this growing problem and bring hope to people with hearing loss.

Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) 2023 Walk4Hearing brings hope to hearing loss in 20 cities across the U.S.

HLAA is asking the public to join the hearing health movement by participating in or donating to one of the Walk4Hearing events, which take place from May through November. You can form a team, register as a walker, or contribute to a walk in your area at walk4hearing.org.

Hearing is an often overlooked, but important part of overall health. Untreated hearing loss is linked to an increased risk of dementia, falls and even cardiovascular disease. HLAA educates the public about hearing health, advocates for accessible care, treatment and communications, and helps people with hearing loss throughout the country.

"Walk4Hearing events are the HLAA community of support in action. Walks meet people in their hometowns, give them hope, and empower them to thrive with hearing loss. We also spread important messages about getting your hearing checked and protecting it in noisy environments," says HLAA executive director Barbara Kelley.

Many Walk4Hearing events offer free hearing screenings, access to hearing care and assistive technology experts, and community assistance from local HLAA Chapters and State Organizations. Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised more than $18 million for essential programs and a wide range of resources.

Honorary co-chairs of the 2023 Walk4Hearing are Robert Engelke, president and founder of CapTel, a company providing captioned phones for people with hearing loss and low vision, and Brandon Sawalich, president and CEO at Starkey, a global hearing aid manufacturer. As co-chairs, they will call on volunteers, families, health care professionals and businesses to support HLAA's work to reduce stigma and get people connected with hearing help sooner, as well as donating funds and organizing company teams.

"Attending a Walk4Hearing event is a great way to connect with other local families, learn about new technology and support one another through the journey of hearing loss," says Engelke. "It is an honor for CapTel to support these events and we invite you to join us!"

"Stigma continues to be a major barrier when it comes to seeking hearing help," says Sawalich. "Through our support and partnership with HLAA and Walk4Hearing, we aim to promote hearing health care awareness. Together, we can continue to connect our communities to the people and things they love most."

Both CapTel and Starkey are once again leading HLAA Hear for Life partners for 2023, providing continuing support to HLAA's programs that empower people with hearing loss and break down barriers to care and treatment.

WHO estimates that the number of people with hearing loss worldwide will double by 2050, which makes the awareness and prevention messages of Walk4Hearing critical. To find a walk near you, visit walk4hearing.org.

2023 Walk4Hearing Schedule:

Westchester/Rockland – May 6

Michigan – May 20

Nashville – May 20

Bay Area – June 3

Connecticut – June 3

Long Beach – June 11

Milwaukee – June 11

New York City – September 17

Kentucky – September 23

Buffalo – September 24

Chicago – October 1

New England – October 1

New Jersey – October 8

North Carolina – October 8

Pennsylvania – October 15

Washington DC – October 15

San Diego – October 21

Arizona - November 4

Houston – November 4

Florida – November 12

ABOUT HLAA

The Hearing Loss Association of America is the leading voice of the growing number of people with hearing loss in the U.S. We advocate to increase access to care and treatment, break down stigmas through education and awareness, and empower people with hearing loss through a nationwide network of support. Our work impacts millions, improving the lives of people with hearing loss, and elevating the importance of hearing health and accessible communication, through national legislation and public policy, and a network of Chapters and state organizations. Our Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and bring hope to individuals and families dealing with hearing loss. Visit hearingloss.org for more information.

