The American Urological Association Releases 2022 AUA Census Results

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of practicing urologists who identify as Hispanic continued to increase from 484 (4.4%) in 2021 to 665 (4.9%) in 2022. Practicing urologists who identify as Hispanic also have statistically higher average take-home pay from clinical activities than those who do not identify as Hispanic.

This new data, as well as more findings about metropolitan practices and the growth of diverse practitioners, are highlighted in the American Urological Association's (AUA) newly released 2022 Annual Census report, The State of the Urology Workforce and Practice in the United States.

Since 2014, the AUA has been committed to the dissemination of data regarding the urology community through the AUA Annual Census, a comprehensive representation of the personnel and characteristics of practicing urologists. Today, the Census continues to be an innovative data source that delves into the urological profession and reports both cross-sectional variations and trends. Results from the survey provide an array of information aimed at bridging knowledge gaps, meeting increased research needs and ultimately, improving patient care.

Additional findings from the 2022 AUA Census:

The 2022 U.S. urologist population consists of a total of 13,976 practicing urologists, an increase of 1.3% from 13,790 practicing urologists in 2021.

Nearly 65 percent of practicing urologists in the U.S. see patients virtually for initial visits and 82 percent see patients virtually for follow-up visits. Higher utilization of telemedicine is associated with practicing in metropolitan areas, urologists being under the age of 55, larger practices, and practices with more advanced practice providers.

While the urologic workforce in the U.S. is predominantly male, the percentage of women practicing urologists continued to rise to 11.6 percent in 2022 from 10.9 percent a year ago.

While male practicing urologists see more patients in a typical week than women practicing urologists, women practicing urologists spend more time with a patient during a typical office visit.

The average take-home pay from clinical activities is $424K , slightly higher for male practicing urologists than their women counterparts.

The percentage of practicing urologists who identify as African American/Black race decreased slightly from 2.4 percent in 2021 to 2.2 percent in 2022 though no statistical significance was seen.

10 percent of practicing urologists in the U.S. maintained their primary practices outside of metropolitan areas in 2022. The likelihood of practicing urologists maintaining their primary practice locations in non-metropolitan areas increases with age.

"The AUA U.S. Census has become an essential collection of data giving us insights on the evolving urology workforce and practice as a whole," said Amanda North, MD, chair of the AUA Data Committee. "Each year we are learning more about the different facets of diversifying practitioners and other crucial topics across the urology spectrum."

Further data trends regarding urologist-to-population ratios, hospital coverage, as well as other practice characteristics can be found in the 2022 report. The full report can be found on the AUA website at www.AUAnet.org/CensusReport.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

