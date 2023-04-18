Brooklinen Introduces First-Ever Organic Collection

The Makers of The 'Internet's Favorite Sheets' Add GOTS® Certified Bedding and Bath Goods to Their Growing Product Assortment

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklinen, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) home essentials company specializing in all things comfort, today announced the launch of their first-ever GOTS® Certified Organic Cotton Collection. The launch spans the bedroom and bathroom, including sheets, duvet covers, towels, robes and bath mats. This assortment of feel-good products is crafted with the luxury and quality that Brooklinen customers know from the brand, now with an added layer of consideration for the conscious consumer.

Brooklinen created this collection in response to growing customer interest in organic home goods, and to expand its range of earth-friendly options. The brand's design and development team worked with trusted existing partners in Turkey and Portugal to craft new finishes and textures exclusive to the line, and to ensure that every piece is GOTS® Certified – the worldwide standard of environmental and social criteria for organic offerings.

"The customer feedback loop helps initiate the majority of our new product development, and organic cotton is one of the top fabrics our customers have requested over the past several years," Rich Fulop, Brooklinen's CEO and Co-Founder, said of the launch. "As a team we've also wanted to step into the organic arena for a long time, and doing it thoughtfully and intentionally was important to us. We did our research and made a big investment to make this launch as great as it possibly can be, and we're thrilled with the final result."

Brooklinen's Organic Bedding features a light-as-air percale weave, 100% long-staple cotton and unique garment-washed finish for a remarkably soft feel and relaxed look. Inclusive of sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers for Full – California King-sized beds, the bedding collection starts at $65. The Organic Bath Collection introduces a new horizontal ribbed texture that offers visual depth, all crafted with a cozy midweight feel and the highest quality Turkish Cotton. Inclusive of towels, robes and bath mats, the bath collection starts at $29. Each piece is available in a range of soothing neutral and strikingly bold colorways inspired by the natural world.

"The Organic Collection was made with the earth in mind, so it was only fitting that our color palette was inspired by nature," said Deanna Wu, Brooklinen's Vice President of Merchandising. "We looked outward to develop each colorway, evoking everything from azure ocean waves to warm desert sands. These colors combined with unique touches like the soft, garment-washed finish of the sheets and eye-catching ribbed texture of the towels make for a lived-in, yet luxurious feel in every piece."

Alongside all of Brooklinen's existing bedding and bath items, these new pieces are also OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety. The Brooklinen Organic Collection will be available to shop online at brooklinen.com , and in Brooklinen's retail stores across the country. View the full line here .

To further celebrate this new collection and our planet, Brooklinen is honored to partner with The New York Bee Sanctuary to help support their mission, which includes building wildlife sanctuaries for honey bees and pollinators in New York State, and hosting programs to promote conservation all across the United States. Brooklinen will provide a monetary donation to The New York Bee Sanctuary and host localized events with internal teams across their store fleet throughout Earth Month. Read more about The New York Bee Sanctuary's mission at NYBeeSanctuary.org .

To learn more about GOTS® Certification visit global-standard.org . To learn more about OEKO-TEX® Certification, visit oeko-tex.com .

About Brooklinen

Brooklinen is the leading direct-to-consumer home essentials brand founded on the philosophy of offering customers stylish, luxury-grade products at accessible prices. Founded in Brooklyn, New York in 2014, the brand cuts out the middleman, manufacturing responsibly and efficiently to offer exquisite design and exceptional savings. Expanding beyond the bedroom in 2018, Brooklinen has utilized customer feedback to introduce bath goods, loungewear, accessories, its Spaces marketplace and in-person retail locations across the country to bring its signature experience to new places. To learn more about Brooklinen, visit Brooklinen.com.

