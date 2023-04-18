Wolf Home Products Introduces New, Modern Profiles to Wolf Trim Lineup

This expansion provides versatile, modern design options to update any outdoor space

YORK, Pa., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the expansion of its premium Wolf Trim lineup, adding two new products to its tongue and groove profile.

The new additions, WP4 & Nickel Gap and Shiplap & Nickel Gap, will be available in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Each features a tongue and groove profile and offers a unique, reversible design to suit a variety of on-trend, modern design preferences.

Made up of lightweight, high-cell density PVC, these profiles won't absorb moisture, making them easy to work with and helping to streamline installation. Just like wood, they can be cut, drilled, mitered, nailed or glued without the use of any special tools. Both new offerings are 18' in length and come in two different sizes:

1" x 6"

1" x 8"

The clean profile and bright white finish align with today's sought-after modern design aesthetic.

"We continue to see high demand for homes with a modern, sleek aesthetic, and our newest tongue and groove profiles help effortlessly bring that look to life" said Craig Danielson, President and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "With these profiles, contractors, builders and designers can give their customers what they're looking for, whether it's a traditional modern farmhouse exterior or a more contemporary feel."

Learn more about Wolf Trim and discover Wolf Home Products' extensive selection of home building products.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

