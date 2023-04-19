For the 16th Consecutive Year, Fan-Favorite National Pretzel Brand is Giving All Customers Free Pretzels on April 26

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory , the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, is celebrating National Pretzel Day by giving away free pretzels to customers on April 26, 2023. For the 16th consecutive year, the franchised soft pretzel brand plans to give away more than 150,000 pretzels on National Pretzel Day as part of the longstanding tradition for its pretzel-loving fanbase.

Celebrate National Pretzel Day with Free Pretzels at Philly Pretzel Factory (PRNewswire)

Customers will receive one free pretzel, per guest, no purchase necessary at all participating Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues). There will also be an added incentive to visit your local Philly Pretzel Factory on April 26. At participating locations, the first 100 VIPs to reserve their spot in advance, will receive a punch card for 1 free pretzel every day in May.

"National Pretzel Day is one of our favorite days of the year because we get to celebrate the food we love, and say thank you to our loyal customers," said Dan DiZio, CEO and Co-Founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "As a company that has been dedicated to making fresh and high-quality snacks for 25 years, we couldn't have made it this far without their support."

National Pretzel Day began in 1983 when U.S. congressman Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food was deserving of its own holiday. Years later, DiZio continued Walker's legacy through Philly Pretzel Factory, founded in 1998 by DiZio and his college buddy, Len Lehman. The brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to over 145 locations in 10 states across the United States.

Each pretzel, made from a mix of only the finest and freshest ingredients, is hand twisted to ensure quality and authenticity. Party trays come in a variety of options with customers being able to choose from rivets, mini pretzels, and mini dogs. Some of the dip choices include Cinnamon, Buttercream, Brownie Batter, Nacho Cheese – and a flavor-explosion of mustards including Yellow, Honey, Spicy Brown, and more.

A customer-first brand, Philly Pretzel Factory is always working to find new ways to reward its loyal customers. For example, the newly introduced Very Important Pretzel (VIP) Club is a free subscription-based platform that allows Philly Pretzel Factory and its customers to connect using text messages. VIPs receive exclusive deals, pop-up giveaway opportunities, menu updates, and more. Anyone can sign up to be a VIP online by visiting phillypretzelfactory.com. With 2023 being Philly Pretzel Factory's 25th anniversary, the brand has several big things planned to reward their customers and celebrate the momentous birthday.

To learn more about the products or to find a location near you, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com and you can download the Philly Pretzel Factory mobile app on the App Store or Google Play.

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at over 145 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. Philly Pretzel Factory is also a proud partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com.

Philly Pretzel Factory (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Philly Pretzel Factory