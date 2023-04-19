County Treasurer Maria Pappas showcasing artwork from Korean artists from Illinois and New York through May 10

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean American artists from Illinois and New York will have their unique artwork on display inside the offices of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas through May 10.

Pappas will kick off the "2023 New York & Chicago Korean Art Collaboration" with an opening reception today, April 19 at 3 p.m. at the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112.

Over 40 pieces of artwork from 28 artists will be on display on the walls of the Treasurer's first-floor offices in the County Building for three weeks.

"This is not the first time my office has shown the artwork of people of a specific heritage, but this presentation of Korean artists is truly unique," Pappas said. "These artists take the mundane and make it magical."

One of the pieces on display is an impressive collage of 200 tea bags each carefully hand painted and mounted on a black canvas measuring 24 by 48 inches. The artist, Jooseal Lee, studied art in Seoul, Korea and New York and has had her artwork on display at museums throughout the U.S.

Artist Hee Kyung Yoo used natural and direct dye on recycled dryer sheets that were stitched together creating impressive "Feast of Color" collages.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Keumisil Cultural Society.

