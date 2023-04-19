Datadog Launches New Data Center in Japan

With the opening of the data center, Datadog customers and partners can store their data in Japan and meet local data residency requirements and preferences

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the launch of its new data center. Located in Tokyo, Japan, the data center is Datadog's first in Asia and adds to existing locations in the United States, Europe and AWS GovCloud .

The new data center in Japan will store and process data locally and help Datadog and its customers comply with local data privacy and security regulations. All existing Datadog products will be available with the new data center.

"Our customers in Japan are undergoing rapid digital transformation and we are committed to providing them the same service we provide in other regions, while also complying with local regulations. Our new data center in Tokyo will provide our customers fast, low latency observability and security for their hybrid-cloud environments, while keeping their data in Japan," said Amit Agarwal, President at Datadog.

For more information, please visit: https://docs.datadoghq.com/getting_started/site/

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior, and track key business metrics.

