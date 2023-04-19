Mitsubishi Dealers can now take advantage of Dominion's $0 core DMS.

Mitsubishi Dealers can now take advantage of Dominion's $0 core DMS.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announces integration with Mitsubishi, allowing Mitsubishi dealers to modernize their dealership operations with Dominion's $0 core DMS.

Dominion DMS (PRNewswire)

This integration enables the communication between VUE by Dominion DMS and Mitsubishi, which allows dealers to move and share data more quickly and efficiently. VUE is fully functional with Mitsubishi dealer communications for Sales, Parts, Repair Orders, Financial Statements, and Warranty information.

"The Mitsubishi Communication Integration has eliminated double entry of information. This saves my team time and improves our operating efficiencies" - Michael Coffman, Chief Operating Officer, Montgomery Automotive Group.

From VUE, your dealership personnel will be able to manage vehicle inventory, sales reporting, parts sales, parts orders, returns, and repair orders, including warranty claims.

"The communication between OEMs and VUE is vital for dealerships to run their business efficiently. Eliminating bottlenecks will allow these dealerships to be more profitable." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development, Dominion DMS.

Fixed Ops Benefits:

Work from your tablet or computer and turn Appointments into Repair Orders.

Warranty submission direct from VUE

Parts Master Integration

Sales & Finance Benefits:

Manage new and used inventory and Retail Delivery Reports to OEM.

Accounting Benefits:

OEM Financial Statements

This announcement is another reason dealers should reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what Dominion DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE platform, visit DominionDMS.com .

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Scott Smith

Product & Content Marketing Manager

Dominion DMS

Scott.Smith2@dominiondms.com

