Resilia Pharmaceuticals Announces Relaunch of Solace® Eczema Cream on Amazon®

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that it has re-launched Solace® Eczema Cream on Amazon® and restored the supply of this product that had formerly only been available by prescription. Solace is marketed under Resilia's Santefirm Consumer Healthcare, Inc.™ label.

Solace® Cream is formulated to help control eczema flares and keep future eczema flares dormant longer by utilizing essential skin building blocks like cholesterol, fatty acids, and ceramides to help reduce the likelihood of environmental triggers causing eczema symptoms; as well as employing palmitamide MEA (PEA), a natural endogenous fatty acid to help relieve itchy, dry skin often associated with eczema.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Solace® back to the market," said Harsha Murthy, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Resilia Pharmaceuticals. "We are also pleased that Solace® will be the first of many non-prescription, over-the-counter products that Santefirm will be launching in the coming months and years," Mr. Murthy said. "We are committed to meeting patients where they are when they need relief from dermatological conditions, Solace® gives patients a high-quality treatment option at a highly reasonable price and takes advantage of Amazon's world-class fulfillment/delivery channel."

Andrew Shales, Chief Executive Officer of Resilia, noted, "Solace® is an ideal complement to our prescription line of dermatology products sold under our Resilia label. We know that patients experience skin conditions in a range of severity, from acute and severe outbreaks to chronic symptoms. Resilia and Santefirm have developed a product portfolio that can help patients at each stage, and we anticipate our additional product offerings will address even more of our patients' needs. Patients in consultation with their physicians/prescribers/health care professionals can now get the type of treatment best suited to their needs."

Mike Leone, Chief Operating Officer of Resilia, said "Since acquiring the rights to Solace® in October 2021, the Resilia and Santefirm teams have worked closely with our manufacturing partners to bring this product back to patients suffering with eczema." Leone continued, "We have restored the supply chain to ensure the availability of the product. Moreover, we anticipate that we will undertake new promotional efforts to alert patients to the scientifically supported benefits of Solace® and the ease with which they can get Solace® on Amazon®."

Solace® Cream:

repairs and restores the skin barrier;

keeps eczema in remission up to 48% longer 1

reduces average weekly steroid applications by 62% 2

improves sleep quality3

About Eczema

Eczema symptoms are different for everyone, though in most cases, eczema causes itching and can make skin appear dry, red, rough, or swollen. This itching can be mild or severe, resulting in inflamed and even damaged skin. While the specific cause of eczema remains unknown, healthcare professionals believe the disease often occurs from a combination of factors. Professionals believe that environmental irritants, like detergents, allergens, and bacteria, as well as shifts in temperature, types of foods, stress, or hormones, can cause an eczema flare-up.

About Resilia Pharmaceuticals™ and Santefirm Consumer Healthcare, Inc™ .

Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc™. is a portfolio company of Peak Pharma Commercial Partners, a New York City-based investment fund dedicated to the acquisition and growth of branded, generic and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products (www. peakpharmapartners.com).

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Resilia Pharmaceuticals' prescription product line consists of Recedo® topical gel, the #1 prescribed Rx scar treatment over the past 5 years3; Ecoza® (econazole nitrate) topical foam, 1%; the Neosalus® line, including cream, foam, and lotion formulations for eczema/atopic dermatitis; and Neocera®, a version of Neosalus formulated with ceramides.

Santefirm Consumer Healthcare, Inc™., also headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the Resilia affiliate that sells non-prescription, over-the-counter products.

All of Resilia and Santefirm's respective products are marketed and manufactured in the US. To learn more about Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Santefirm and their products, please go to www.resiliapharma.com and www.santefirm.com

