Saratoga Food Specialties Named Yum! Brands Supplier of the Year

The Custom Seasoning and Sauce Manufacturer is recognized with Yum! Brands' top award at annual awards ceremony.

EASTVALE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saratoga Food Specialties, a proud Solina company that creates customized seasonings and sauces for Quick Service Restaurants and food manufacturers, is delighted to announce it has been named 2022 Supplier of Year by Yum! Brands.

Saratoga Food Specialties accepts the Yum! Brands Supplier of the Year Award. (PRNewswire)

"We are humbled and grateful to be named Yum! Brands' Supplier of the Year." - Michael Marks , Saratoga Food Specialties.

Saratoga Food Specialties was selected out of 800 suppliers by Yum! Brands for its top honor, which recognizes excellence in innovation, operations, quality, and service. Saratoga was also named Taco Bell Supplier of the Year, the brand's highest award, for the sixth time as well as Pizza Hut Innovation Supplier of the Year. With 55,000+ restaurants in more than 150 countries, Yum! Brands is Saratoga Food Specialties' largest customer.

"We are humbled and grateful to be named Yum! Brands' Supplier of the Year and to receive the top award for Taco Bell and the Innovation award for Pizza Hut. These awards reflect Saratoga Food Specialties' commitment to help Yum! Brands differentiate with the most innovative flavors," said Michael Marks, President of Solina U.S. "Saratoga is in business to support our customers, drive their brand value, and grow their business. We exist through their brands, knowing that we succeed only when they succeed."

"Saratoga continues to elevate their seasoning, sauces, and flavors, and they truly are the backbone of the Taco Bell brand. They are transparent and communicative, and they study our consumer every single day," said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer for Taco Bell.

The awards were presented on April 11 in Huntington Beach, California at the Yum! Brands annual STAR Awards ceremony, which recognizes suppliers for their commitment to Yum! Brands and its family of companies including Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut.

About Saratoga Food Specialties

Established 75 years ago, Saratoga is a custom seasoning and sauce manufacturer that creates proprietary solutions for the largest restaurant companies in North America. Built by food ingredient innovators, Saratoga works tirelessly to discover flavors that inspire customers and delight consumers. The company employs more than 500 employees with manufacturing facilities in Eastvale, CA, Bolingbrook, IL and North Las Vegas, NV. Saratoga Food Specialties was acquired by Solina, a leading European producer of savory ingredient solutions for the food industry, in November 2022.

About Solina

Solina is the leader on the European market of savory ingredients. With 38 production sites and numerous local R&D centers close to its customers, Solina develops tailor-made ingredients for the savory food industry, foodservice and butchery sectors. Solina's expertise combines culinary and technical expertise that enables the company to design innovative food solutions excelling in taste, functionality, and nutrition. Headquartered in France, the company counts more than 3370 employees, production facilities in 19 countries and serves clients in more than 75 countries. Solina's majority shareholder is Astorg, an independent private equity firm.

