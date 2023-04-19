XINERGY JOINS GEP'S PARTNER UNITED ECOSYSTEM TO SUPPORT LATIN AMERICAN COMPANIES WITH GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE

Xinergy expands availability and accelerates time-to-market of industry-leading AI-powered, cloud-native GEP SOFTWARE to Latin American companies

Significantly bolsters GEP's LatAm presence and capabilities, following its acquisition of COSTDRIVERS, the global supply markets forecasting, pricing trends and cost-modeling platform, headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinergy, a subsidiary of Matrix Consulting, announced it is joining GEP's, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, Partner United ecosystem.

Xinergy will provide implementation and advisory services of GEP SOFTWARE to slash time-to-market and enable Latin American enterprises to become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With Xinergy providing local support across the region, large and medium-sized Latin American companies will accelerate their switch to GEP SOFTWARE, which encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation, cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables global organizations to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

"We're excited to welcome Xinergy to our fast-growing GEP partner ecosystem and help expand our business across Latin America. As a leader in procurement and cost management Xinergy brings proven technical, local and industry expertise to clients in Latin America, where presence, knowledge and language support is essential," said Ken Legge, vice president of Alliances and Partnerships at GEP. "Xinergy will deliver immediate results to our clients navigating disruptions, shortages, and inflation."

Roberto Uauy, partner and general manager, Xinergy, explained "This alliance brings together GEP's global capabilities and innovation culture with Xinergy's local presence and deep knowledge. This enables us to provide a unique and global offering, tailored to local-country needs, to drive companies' cost reduction and transform procurement."

About Xinergy

Xinergy is a leading startup in efficiency and productivity services, promoter of Procurement and Supply Chain, with a team specialized in strategic supply with more than 15 years of experience in these matters. Xinergy is part of the Matrix Consulting ecosystem of companies. It has a regional presence and offices in Chile, Peru, Colombia and the USA. For more information, contact Xinergy at Contacto@Xinergy.cl

About GEP

GEP® delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

