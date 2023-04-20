Capital Edge Consulting Expands Leadership Team with Addition of New Head of People Operations Bill Cowan

Industry Expert Brings Fresh Perspective to Growing GovCon Management Firm

McLEAN, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, a management company specializing in government contracting, announced Bill Cowan has joined its executive team as Head of People Operations. In his new role, Cowan is responsible for building, supporting and retaining the Capital Edge team and their continued delivery of exceptional, industry-leading consultation services.

"Consultation, especially with government contracts, requires a perfect balance of management strategies and people skills," said Chad Braley, CEO and founder, Capital Edge Consulting. "We're excited to add Bill Cowan to our team because he embodies this balance in his approach to human resources. His breadth of experience in developing strong, competitive and collaborative teams throughout his career is invaluable to us and to our clients."

Cowan joins Capital Edge with 20 years of experience in talent management and human resource leadership roles. As an HR business partner and leader, Cowan managed employees across the U.S. and abroad for two Fortune 500 companies in the energy industry for the majority of his career. His previous roles laid the groundwork for him to master several disciplines, including talent acquisition; talent management; building diverse cross-functional teams; leadership development and coaching; mergers and acquisitions; organizational development; and change management.

"After so many years involved in talent management and HR leadership, I can recognize an effective team within an industry, and when it comes to GovCon, Capital Edge is exactly that," said Bill Cowan, Head of People Operations, Capital Edge Consulting. "There is no other firm that offers the variety of expertise and services that we do. In an ever-shifting landscape of compliance and contract procurement regulation, staying ahead of the curve is vital to growth and success. That's why I'm thrilled to join the team and offer what I've learned to my peers and colleagues."

Cowan splits his time between the company's Pittsburgh office and its headquarters in the Washington, D.C. area. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Labor and Employment Relations with minors in Psychology and Business Administration from Penn State University.

About Capital Edge Consulting

Capital Edge Consulting is the largest management consulting firm of its kind focused on helping companies do business with the U.S. government by navigating and managing risk. Located in the greater Washington, D.C. area, Capital Edge Consulting offers unmatched expertise and experience in delivering strategic planning, financial and contract management, compliance, and training to government contractors in the aerospace and defense, biotech, education, energy, healthcare, homeland security, and information technology sectors. For more information, visit us at https://www.capitaledgeconsulting.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

