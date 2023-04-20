Creators Legal and BIGVU Announce Partnership to Provide Creators with Video Marketing and Legal Support Tools at Special Rates

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Legal, a leading provider of affordable legal solutions for content creators, has partnered with BIGVU, a powerful video editing and recording platform, to provide creators with video marketing and legal support tools at special rates.

Creators Legal logo (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, Creators Legal users will receive exclusive discounts on BIGVU's all-in-one video creation and editing platform, which includes a teleprompter app, automatic captions, and video editing tools, as well as an AI-powered video creation tool. Similarly, BIGVU users will receive special rates on Creators Legal's affordable and ready-made legal solutions to help navigate the legal issues surrounding copyright and ownership of content.

"We're excited to partner with BIGVU to provide creators with video marketing and legal support tools at special rates," said Eric Farber, CEO of Creators Legal. "Our mission is to give creators complete support, and this partnership will help us take that mission to the next level by providing special access to an all-in-one platform to create and edit high-quality videos like BigVu."

With BIGVU's teleprompter app, creators can create a unique script in seconds using AI, making videos more engaging and persuasive. BIGVU's automatic captions tool provides accurate captions that make videos more accessible to a wider audience. In addition, BIGVU's video editing tools allow creators to polish and edit their videos with ease, and the AI-powered video creation tool helps create high-quality videos in minutes without any prior video editing experience. www.bigvu.tv is the leading video editing software for entrepreneurs and content creators.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Creators Legal to offer our users access to the best legal platform for creators and entrepreneurs," said David Amselem, founder and CEO of BIGVU. "Our platform offers a range of powerful features to help creators make professional and engaging videos, and we're confident that this partnership will help content creators take their video marketing to the next level."

Creators Legal provides affordable and ready-made legal solutions to help creators protect their intellectual property and avoid any legal issues that may arise during the content creation process. This partnership between Creators Legal and BIGVU provides a powerful combination of legal support and video creation tools that will make the content creation process smoother and more streamlined for creators. www.creatorslegal.com launched in 2021 and has since become the leading legal solutions platform for content creators.

To learn more about the partnership between Creators Legal and BIGVU and to take advantage of the special discounts available, visit the BIGVU and Creators Legal websites today.

About Creators Legal:

Creators Legal is a legal tech platform that offers affordable, ready-made solutions for content creators. Their mission is to make legal support accessible to creators so they can focus on what they do best – creating content. For more information, visit www.creatorslegal.com .

About BIGVU:

BIGVU is an all-in-one video creation and editing platform that provides creators with the tools they need to create high-quality, engaging videos. Their platform includes a range of features, including AI scripting, a teleprompter, automatic captions, easy-to-use video editing tools, and other AI-powered video creation features. For more information, visit www.bigvu.tv .

For more information:

Eric Farber

Eric@creatorslegal.com

www.CreatorsLegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creators Legal