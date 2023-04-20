Firefighter Search and Rescue Device from MSA Safety to Be Available on FirstNet

LUNAR™ is First Device of its Kind to be Approved for use on FirstNet, Built with AT&T

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today announced that its handheld LUNAR™ Connected Device can be used on FirstNet® to provide firefighters with a solution to help strengthen incident response. LUNAR, a wireless, search and rescue device for firefighters that doubles as a personal thermal imaging camera, is the first device of its kind to work with the FirstNet network.

The MSA Safety LUNAR™ Connected Device is the first device of its kind to work with FirstNet®, a nationwide high-speed broadband communications platform. LUNAR, a wireless, search and rescue device for firefighters that doubles as a personal thermal imaging camera, is part of the MSA Connected Firefighter Platform, which is a suite of products engineered to work together to help firefighters see and assess a situation like never before. (PRNewswire)

FirstNet, Built with AT&T, is designed with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community that could be called upon to support them. FirstNet was born and shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when needed.

LUNAR devices manufactured and shipped as of May 2023 have already been certified as FirstNet capable.

"We continuously look for ways to enhance firefighter safety and to help keep firefighters better connected to each other and incident commanders," said Jason Traynor, MSA Safety's General Manager of Global Fire Service Products. "LUNAR delivers on MSA's vision of bringing new-to-world technology to the fire service, while also delivering on our mission of helping to keep firefighters safe on the job."

LUNAR joins the FirstNet ecosystem through the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program, which allows organizations like MSA Safety to integrate FirstNet into industry-leading FirstNet-eligible devices. This creates a single, end-to-end solution for FirstNet-eligible customers. FirstNet embedded solutions go through extensive review process to ensure they meet the highest standards for reliability, security and performance.

LUNAR is part of the MSA Connected Firefighter Platform, which is a suite of products engineered to work together to help firefighters see and assess a situation like never before. The platform helps to improve firefighter safety by bringing together technology-based equipment and tools to enhance connectivity, accountability, and communications, both on and off the fireground.

"We're pleased to welcome MSA Safety as a member of our FirstNet IoT Embedded Program," said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "This allows us to further our mission to deploy, operate, maintain, and enhance the only nationwide wireless platform dedicated to public safety and the extended community that support public safety response."

Beyond enhanced thermal imaging capability with edge detection, LUNAR also features firefighter-to-firefighter ranging, GPS capability, and MSA's proprietary Firefighting Assisting Search Technology (F.A.S.T.), which alerts and provides other LUNAR devices with real-time information to aid in locating downed team members. A LUNAR device's GPS capabilities enable FireGrid Monitor Map View and shows the approximate location of firefighters while they're outside of a structure, which can aide incident commanders with situational awareness.

Additionally, LUNAR offers cloud connectivity to enhance firefighter safety and accountability by providing incident command with an overview of on-scene operations by aggregating data from other MSA devices, including the G1 self-contained breathing apparatus. In use, LUNAR can transmit helpful self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) information such as cylinder air pressure, battery status and various alarm indicators.

To learn more about MSA Safety and LUNAR, click here. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com. FirstNet is available for public safety in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the U.S. Pacific Territories.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

About FirstNet, Built with AT&T

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.

