LG DEBUTS STATE-OF-THE-ART INVERTER HEAT PUMP WATER HEATER

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has officially launched the much-anticipated LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, helping homeowners save money and reduce energy usage and their carbon footprint. Ushering in new innovations in water heating, this energy efficient hot water solution combines heat pump technology with LG's advanced smart control systems, raising the bar for residential water heaters.

Designed for eco-conscious homeowners, LG's ENERGY STAR® certified Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater delivers hot water with an impressive Uniform Energy Factor of 3.75 UEF, the industry standard for measuring water heater efficiency -- a more efficient rating than conventional gas and electric resistance water heaters. With a robust set of high-performance features and trailblazing design, LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water heater provides homeowners with impressive energy savings of up to 70 percent compared to conventional electric water heaters.

The Earth Week 2023 launch of LG's advanced new all-electric heat-pump water heater coincides with the company joining the Building Decarbonization Coalition, a key initiative paving the way to America's clean energy future. LG also is an active member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Manufacturers Action Council and participates in the Advanced Water Heater Initiative.

This new product minimizes the need for supplemental electric resistance heat, providing an additional opportunity for electrical consumption savings, due to its wide operating range (23°F to 120°F ambient temperatures). Complete with LG ThinQ® technology, Wi-Fi capability, and smartphone control for ease of scheduling and monitoring, the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is and unique and efficient option for homeowners.

Incorporating LG's inverter heat pump technology, the new product utilizes a highly efficient Dual Inverter Compressor, which maximizes power in Turbo Mode for a 30 percent faster heating time than in standard operating mode. Thanks to its inverter compressor, LG's water heater operates at a quiet sound level for homeowners looking to maintain a quiet environment.

The LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater entered the market as an energy-efficient alternative to electric resistance and gas water heaters. Along with the U.S. EPA's latest standards on water heaters,1 the LG's heat pump water heater was designed to meet the growing demand for electric solutions as part of the broader decarbonization movement. The groundbreaking ENERGY STAR Home Upgrade program encourages the use of ENERGY STAR-certified heat pump water heaters as a way for homeowners to move towards a clean energy future2.

According to the U.S. EPA, water heaters can use about 20 percent of a home's energy,3 and switching to an energy efficient water heater is a way for homeowners to lower their home's carbon footprint while reducing energy use and heating cost. As an ENERGY STAR-certified product, LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater is an energy efficient hot water solution with the benefits of inverter compressor technology, taking water heaters to the next level.

"More homeowners are switching to energy-efficient heat pump technology as the market's movement towards electrification continues to grow, and LG is innovating the water heater category to deliver more eco-friendly options for consumers," said LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President Steve Scarbrough. "With its unique design and outstanding performance, the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater provides a new solution for residential water heating and a highly efficient alternative to electric resistance or gas water heaters. LG continues to advance the heat pump water heaters and HVAC categories, delivering the benefits of inverter compressor technology, such as quiet operation and intuitive control."

Since it was previewed ahead of this month's launch, LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater has garnered numerous awards for its high performance and innovation including accolades from the National Association of Home Builders, and media outlets such as Architizer magazine, Green Builder, The Architect's Newspaper, Architectural Products, Residential Products and more.

To learn more about the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater, visit LG's HVAC site HERE. For more information about LG's full portfolio of heating and cooling solutions and controls, visit lghvac.com.

