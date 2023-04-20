Pearpop Launches Fake Products to Show it Can Drive "Real Results" for Anything

DDB Chicago launches new campaign for Creator Economy startup Pearpop to show it can make any brand famous, even ones that don't exist.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearpop, the highly-awarded Creator Economy startup, has partnered with DDB Chicago to launch "Pearpop Drops" – a campaign featuring a lineup of fictitious products to illustrate the company's unique power to harness influencers to get the world talking about any brand, even ones that literally don't exist.

Founded in early 2021, Pearpop has experienced a meteoric rise over the past two years, even as other Creator Economy companies have faltered. Dubbed the "Airbnb of the Creator Economy" by Forbes, Pearpop helps a community of 200,000+ social media creators earn a living doing what they love, while giving brands instant and direct access to collaborate with relevant, authentic, brand-safe creators.

And while Pearpop has become a major player in the Creator Marketing space, trusted by world-class brands including Netflix, Amazon, Chipotle, Beyond Meat, and more, the company sees 2023 as the year to put itself on the map as the de facto leader in the often-cluttered Influencer Marketing space.

Rodrigo Jatene, CCO of DDB Chicago said "If Pearpop can use the power of creators and influencers to make products that don't even exist famous, then we are proving the point that Pearpop can help marketers of any brand make their real products famous."

Together with DDB Chicago, Pearpop created a range of pop-culture relevant products and are using Pearpop's community of influencers to launch them on social media -- all at once, on the same day. Products range from Pearpop Energy Drink ("Made with the sweet taste of fame & influence") to a pear-shaped Bluetooth speaker, to the "Pearpop Deluxe" value menu from the newly-created Pearpop fast-food restaurant chain.

In typical Pearpop fashion, creators ranging from Christian Barnes (@freshchris, 4M followers) to prominent Twitch creator Eva Cudmore (@evacudmore) were brought in to introduce the new products with a wink and a nod. And for those left with any doubt as to whether the products were in fact real, users were brought to the Pearpop Drops landing page, plastered with the unambiguous headline, "Fake Products. Real Results."

"Pearpop is setting the new standard in creator marketing – giving brands the unprecedented ability to collaborate with creators at scale to drive real and predictable business results. We created Pearpop Drops to prove we can make any brand famous, and now we are already hearing a ton of buzz and interest in the products we've created. If we can create this much noise overnight for products that literally don't exist, I think we'll chalk that up as a win," said Alex Morrison, CMO of Pearpop.

The Pearpop Drops campaign launches on April 20 across the TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube platforms globally.

ABOUT PEARPOP:

Pearpop, the leading Creator Marketing Platform, is revolutionizing the way creators and brands collaborate. With a community of over 200,000 creators and counting, Pearpop is dedicated to helping creators earn a living doing what they love, while providing brands with instant and direct access to relevant, authentic, and brand-safe creators across all major social media platforms. In 2022, Pearpop was recognized as "Best Influencer Marketing Platform" by DIGIDAY and named to FAST COMPANY's "Most Innovative Companies" List in Social Media. www.pearpop.com.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE:

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency Network of the Year 2022 Effies US, Asia Pacific Network of the Year 2022 Spikes Asia, #3 Global Network in 2022 by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Network of the Year by D&AD in 2022 and 2021, Network of the Year ADC in 2021, Network of the Year El Ojo 2021 and 2022, as well as numerous accolades from the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of over 10,000 employees across 149 offices in over 63 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

