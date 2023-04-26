Lulius Innovation showcases Aviation Status Dashboard and the new Aviation Max at 2023 Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit

Secure workflow software provides nimble, modern flight and fleet management tools to military units to improve efficiency, readiness

RENO, Nev., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lulius Innovation , a veteran-owned technology startup providing data visualization and workflow software for the Department of Defense announced it will showcase its Aviation Max and Aviation Status Dashboard (ASD) at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, known as "Quad-A," in Nashville this week. ASD solves a well-known automation capabilities gap within the US Military which allows its users to see and use organizational Army Aviation data in realtime.

"ASD is a better way to give real-time awareness of readiness of the fleet and readiness of the crews in a digestible dashboard," said General Joseph Lengyel, a Lulius advisory board member. "Lulius is a great example of a company borne out of the initiative to meet a need, combined with the skills of a veteran who knew how to implement, and who brought game-changing software to the forefront and created a great company."

US Army Soldiers are well aware of the capabilities gap that exist with current "source of truth" applications. The US Army currently operates systems such as Aircraft Notebook (ACN) and Centralized Aviation Flight Record System (CAFRS). Independently, these systems lack the ability to communicate with each other. Lulus Innovation created two applications, ASD and Aviation Max, that bring these systems together and help the Army participants conduct work and visualize data, at all levels like never before. Additionally, Lulius partnered with Dev Technology Group, Inc and Inter-Coastal Electronics to allow future integration and development of the Aviation Max platform.

Currently used by eight National Guard states at 18 locations across the country, ASD is in its final approval within the RMF/ATO process and receiving high praise. Founder and CTO Rich Ferguson was named "Technologist of the Year'' by the Nevada Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology. Lulius Innovation's board of advisors include top leaders such as former United States Army Forces Commander General James D. Thurman (Ret.), 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau General Joe Lengyel, Former Director of NG Army Aviation Brigadier General Ray Davis, Senior Executive Service and Director of Resource Management/Comptroller (NG-J8) Lou Cabrrra. For more information, visit Luli.us .

