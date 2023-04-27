Christian Miller Named Dealer Trade Network's New CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Trade Network, an inventory optimization solution for new car dealerships, appointed Christian Miller as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Dealer Trade Network logo (PRNewswire)

As new car inventory continues to increase across the country, Dealer Trade Network anticipates another record year.

Miller, 31, joined Dealer Trade Network as Chief Financial Officer at the beginning of the year. During the first quarter of 2023, he led the internal restructuring of the sales and marketing departments and developed a hiring and onboarding process that increased headcount 40%, while ensuring that the company continued to hit the board's aggressive growth targets.

"The board and I believe that Christian has the leadership capabilities as well as the industry knowledge and expertise to continue Dealer Trade Network's rapid expansion," said Steve Huey, Executive Chairman. "His work ethic has proven that he is extremely dedicated to our mission - to being the best at using data to help dealers optimize their inventory within the country's most robust trading marketplace."

As new car inventory continues to increase across the country, Dealer Trade Network is anticipating another record year of growth in 2023. The company is doubling its investments in data, technology, and training to continue to expand its national franchised dealer customer base and ensure that every new vehicle moves into the right market.

"Christian will work to make us all better, building the company to the best that it can be and creating a culture that truly embraces our core values," said David Kohn, Board of Directors.

Miller holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree in finance & strategic management from Purdue University Daniels School of Business and bachelor's degrees in business administration and economics, with a minor in mathematics from Bellarmine University. Previously, he served as a Private Equity Associate at TRP Capital Partners where he was an investor and Board member of CarLotz, Inc..

"I am honored to have the opportunity to achieve a life-long dream of being entrusted to lead a company of Dealer Trade Network's stature in the automobile industry," said Miller. "David Kohn and the executive team's leadership brought the company record growth over the past two years, and I am confident that Dealer Trade Network offers the best new car dealer-to-dealer trade solution in the country. I look forward to bringing the board's long-term vision for our company to fruition."

ABOUT DEALER TRADE NETWORK

With a combination of proprietary software, trusted industry relationships, and deep market expertise, Dealer Trade Network manages the end-to-end trade and fulfillment process that moves new vehicles between franchised dealerships so that dealers can match their floor plans with local market demands. In 2022, the company facilitated the trade of more than 7,000 new vehicles nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dealer Trade Network