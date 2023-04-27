New Cochrane Review Recognizes the Powerful Impact of Cranberry for UTI Prevention

Latest evidence shows cranberry products can prevent urinary tract infections

CARVER, Mass., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the most comprehensive review to date, new findings published in The Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews have positive news for those who suffer from urinary tract infections (UTIs). Cranberry juice, and cranberry supplements, have been shown to prevent and reduce the risk of repeat UTIs in women, children, and other at-risk individuals.

The science has long shown that cranberry products can prevent UTIs, and now this review further bolsters evidence to prove their efficacy. Study authors conducted a large-scale meta-analysis of 50 clinical trials, in which the objective was to assess the effectiveness of cranberry products in preventing UTIs in susceptible populations. Data evaluated bolstered existing evidence that consuming cranberries as a juice, tablets or capsules reduced the number of UTIs in women with recurrent UTIs, in children with UTIs and in people susceptible to UTIs following an intervention involving the bladder.

Each year over 400 million cases of UTIs are reported globally.1 Using cranberry products to prevent these infections is an easy, accessible, and cost-effective way to prevent the incidence, and recurrence, of UTIs. Amy Howell, PhD, has researched this for over 30 years at Rutgers University. Her research has shown daily consumption of cranberry juice and juice-based encapsulated powders work to reduce UTIs by preventing bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall. This is thought to be a result of compounds unique to cranberries called proanthocyanidins, or PACs. "The meta-analysis stresses the importance of utilizing cranberry products standardized for PAC content. We have determined that PACs in juice-based products are most effective for UTI prevention and should be consumed daily2," says Howell.

"PACs found in cranberries help prevent bacteria from adhering to the bladder wall; this adhesion of bacteria is what causes UTIs. Because bacteria are unable to "stick" to the bladder, the UTI does not progress, eliminating the ultimate need to use antibiotics because the infection is prevented. Decreasing the use of antibiotics lessens the opportunity for antibiotic resistance and ensures that antibiotics are effective when needed," says Howell. Reducing antibiotic use is ideal as antibiotics can negatively impact good bacteria our bodies need to maintain balance and health, and antibiotic resistance can occur when used repeatedly, or long-term.

"After many years of research studying the health effects of cranberries, I am confident the results of the Cochrane Review will provide healthcare professionals and consumers with the clinical validation they need to recommend and utilize cranberry products for prevention of recurrent UTIs," says Howell. "Daily cranberry intake could potentially lead to a reduction in UTIs, meaning better quality of life and reduced hospitalizations and complications that can result from these infections."

To read the review in its entirety, the article can be accessed here: https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD001321.pub6

