BetMGM Wins Casino Operator of the Year at EGR North America Awards 2023 For Second Consecutive Year

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, has been named Casino Operator of the Year at EGR North America Awards 2023. The EGR North America Awards celebrate excellence in online gaming and are considered the industry's premier gaming awards. BetMGM also earned this recognition in 2022.

"BetMGM is honored to once again be presented with this prestigious award," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "As the industry evolves, we look forward to providing new and innovative products for our customers."

Casino Operator of the Year is awarded to the online operator that has dominated the sector through their reach and the quality of their product, based on EGR's criteria and judging process. Nominees were judged on the originality of their product, strength of brand and product, and advancements helping to set their offering apart from competitors.

Angus Nisbet, Vice President of Gaming, BetMGM, said, "We are proud of our accomplishments and thank EGR for this recognition. Our team remains committed to offering players a truly unique, best-in-class experience."

BetMGM was recognized for offering the nation's largest exclusive state-by-state in-house progressive jackpot network, a large variety of games, first class partnerships and an omnichannel focus. As the market leading iGaming operator in the U.S., BetMGM has an estimated 29% national online casino market share in its four states of operation: New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

In 2022, BetMGM awarded over $104 million in progressive jackpot payouts to online casino players. BetMGM's jackpot network currently features more than 20 game titles including MGM Riches, MGM Grand Millions, Bison Fury, Mirage Mega Magma, Loot'En Khamun and the Dead Sea Scrolls.

As BetMGM expands to new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

The BetMGM Sportsbook and Casino apps are accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

