Cole Haan Collaborates with Illustrator and Designer Sophia Chang On Its Latest Capsule Collection For Women

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan is launching its latest collaboration with designer and illustrator, Sophia Chang . The special-edition collection is Sophia's first-ever women's-exclusive collection and includes two footwear styles and one handbag silhouette that invites women everywhere to own their own style.

Cole Haan is honored to launch this collaboration during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. As a second generation Asian American, Sophia finds it important to write her own narrative, which for her, means owning her own style. She credits her community and the sights, sounds, and smells of New York City for providing a rich palette for her artistic aspirations. Her work, much like the city she attributes her creative voice to, is vibrant, eclectic, and filled with intentional hidden surprises that captivate her audience. As an ode to her style, Sophia designed this collection for the woman who isn't afraid of color or making a statement. The collection represents an extension of that idea through the use of vivid color, modern innovation and bold style in patterns that can be dressed up or dressed down.

"We are delighted to be working with Sophia Chang to celebrate this fantastic capsule collection made to inspire and empower women," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan. "Inspiring women has been at the forefront of Cole Haan's mission since the very beginning. Sophia not only embodies this, but also relates to women who value self-expression which makes her the perfect partner to bring this capsule to life."

This special-edition collection is made up of three styles within Cole Haan's existing women's line; the Grand Ambition York Pump which delivers a sophisticated look with its modern sculptural block heel and sleek silhouette, the GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker, a classic court sneaker that deserves a place in every wardrobe, as well as the functional and roomy Grand Ambition Convertible Luxe Backpack. Both footwear styles feature Cole Haan's innovation for unparalleled comfort.

"I was very inspired by the creative direction of this collection," said Sophia Chang, designer and illustrator behind the collaboration. "As this is my third time collaborating with Cole Haan, I felt very comfortable working with their team and really enjoyed the process of taking their iconic women's styles that are already known and loved to a new level."

The collection is materialized in rich full-grain leather on the footwear styles while the backpack is crafted in a combination of full-grain leather and satin detailing. All feature Sophia's playful graphics, which have been brought to life through laser etching on the shoes and silkscreen print on the bag. Gold and scarlet details, inspired by a brilliant summer sunset, punctuate the otherwise neutral color palette, creating a product that is both wearable and fun.

The Cole Haan x Sophia Chang offering is available now on ColeHaan.com and select US, Japan and International stores. The GrandPrø Topspin Sneaker and Grand Ambition York Pump are offered in women's sizes and retail in the US for $170 and $220 respectively. The Grand Ambition Convertible Luxe Backpack retails in the US for $380.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

About Sophia Chang

Sophia Chang hails from the borough of Queens, New York and in less than a decade, has championed a name for herself in the art, design and streetwear communities worldwide. Coupling her BFA from Parsons School of Design with a natural acumen for business, she has collaborated with top brands across multiple industries such as Samsung, Nike, Refinery29, Adidas, Apple, Footlocker, HBO, the NBA and more. As a gifted multimedia storyteller with the ability to create lucid and inspirited imagery, Sophia is expanding market boundaries and defining a new vivid, visual vocabulary. Passionate about the power of storytelling, she listens and interprets those stories to empower the community she loves and respects. Sophia is a creative engine that lives to propel her friends and clients to greatness.

