Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), a national business trade association comprised exclusively of approximately 125 chief executives from the leading design and construction companies doing business in the United States and globally, has elected Henry Massman, President & CEO, Massman Construction Co. as 2023-2024 Chair of the organization. He succeeds Peter Emmons, President, CEO, and Founder of Structural Group, Inc. Massman was elected during CIRT's Annual Spring Conference in Washington, D.C. last week, which also welcomed new directors.

"I appreciate the opportunity to serve as Chairman in the year ahead. Our organization's unique membership base of both construction and design leaders allows for a unique set of perspectives to help address our industry's challenges," Massman stated after his election.

In welcoming the new Chairman, CIRT President Mark A. Casso, Esq., NAC noted, "Henry exhibits the calm thoughtful insights of leadership that enable him to grasp the heart of matters and to act on them with a sense of clarity."

BOARD ELECTIONS



The following members were also elected as Officers during the Round Table's membership meeting:

Deryl McKissack , President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack, Washington, DC as Vice Chairman;

Tom Reilly , Executive Vice President, Turner Construction , New York, NY as Treasurer; and

Peter Emmons , President, CEO, and Founder of Structural Group, Inc. Columbia, MD , will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

In addition to the executive committee elections, CIRT also welcomed the following four industry leaders as new directors who will serve on the board through 2026:

John Gavan , President, KPFF Consulting Engineers

Les Hiscoe , CEO, Shawmut Design & Construction

Dan Johnson , CEO, Mortenson

Brian Jones , President & CEO, Gray Construction

"CIRT is fortunate to have a dedicated board of such highly regarded industry professionals. We offer congratulations to our new officers and directors; and thank all our current and outgoing directors for their service to CIRT and its members as well as the design / construction industry," said Casso.

About Henry Massman

Henry Massman is the President and CEO of Massman Construction Co., a heavy civil, marine, and bridge contractor that performs work across the United States. Mr. Massman graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in Civil Engineering. Following a number of jobsite roles on bridge and civil works projects Henry was reassigned to the corporate office, where he was involved in estimating and managing projects, including joint ventures with other contractors. He was elected President of the company in 1988.

In addition to CIRT, Henry is involved with various other industry associations, serving in leadership positions at the local and national level. He is a past President and board member of the Beavers, past Trustee of the Moles, has served in several roles with the Associated General Contractors of America, and is currently a Steering Committee member of the Construction Industry Ethics and Compliance Initiative as well as a variety of industry safety groups. He is also engaged in a variety of charitable and educational organizations. Henry and his wife Jackie have four adult sons.

About Massman Construction

Since 1908, Massman has been developing and improving transportation and commerce along U.S. waterways and infrastructure as a heavy civil, marine, and bridge contractor. For five generations, Massman has been an integral part of our nation's vibrancy and strength through private and public infrastructure investment, as well as an industry leader in markets nationwide. Massman teams have constructed many of our nation's most impressive bridges; complex lock, dam, and flood control structures; and efficient ship and barge loading facilities. By fostering innovative and safe solutions and providing strong leadership in each phase of project development, Massman works to honor schedules, meet budgets, and help clients achieve their goals.

About the Construction Industry Round Table

The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) is an association of chief executive officers of America's leading design/construction firms in the U.S. CIRT seeks to inspire its members to be an innovative force creating a safe and sustainable quality of life for the future. CIRT is the only organization that serves as the single voice representing both the design and construction community. The CEO members who make up CIRT lead companies that are responsible for over billions of dollars in private and public sector design and construction work; and their companies directly employ nearly one million people across the country.

For more information about CIRT contact, Mark Casso, 202-466-6777; or visit our website at www.cirt.org.

