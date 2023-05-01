Global Payroll Week Celebrates Payroll Professionals from 1 - 5 May

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg will host the sixth annual Global Payroll Week, 1 – 5 May. Global Payroll Week recognizes payroll professionals for their dedication to paying employees around the world accurately and on-time, every time.

"Global payroll professionals deserve to be celebrated for their efforts to ensure employees around the globe have access to their wages on each and every payday," said Dan Maddux, Executive Director of PayrollOrg.

This year's event features many exciting educational opportunities and events. Exclusive content will be released and made available online to the public during the week-long event, including results from PayrollOrg's annual "Getting the World Paid" industry survey. Two complimentary webinars will be offered to global payroll professionals throughout GPW, as well as daily curated content emails with educational resources and topics important for global payroll professionals.

PayrollOrg will also announce the recipient of its fourth annual Global Payroll Titan award on the final day of GPW, 5 May. The award celebrates, recognizes, and empowers the payroll professionals responsible for processing multi-country payrolls.

Global Payroll Week elevates the visibility of the global payroll industry and increases the global payroll professional's skill level through education, training, and networking opportunities. It is made possible with support from official sponsors: ADP, CloudPay, and Immedis.

For more information about Global Payroll Week, its sponsors, and the different events happening each day, visit payroll.org/Global-payroll-week.

PayrollOrg (PAYO) is the industry leader in payroll education, publications, and networking. Each year, PAYO enrolls more than 100,000 participants from more than 100 countries in its training programs, and provides publications, newsletters, and resources to help payroll professionals maintain compliance. Visit PAYO online at payroll.org.

SOURCE Global Payroll Management Institute