The9 Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022 and Adopted Tenth Amended and Restated 2004 Stock Option Plan

SHANGHAI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company") today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 1, 2023. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

On April 29, 2023, as approved and authorized by the board of directors of the Company, the Company adopted Tenth Amended and Restated 2004 Stock Option Plan (the "Amended Plan"). The Amended Plan amends and restates the previously adopted Ninth Amended and Restated 2004 Stock Option Plan (the "Original Plan") of the Company in its entirety and assumes all awards granted under the Original Plan. The number of Class A ordinary shares that are available for award grant purposes under the Amended Plan increased by 300,000,000 Class A ordinary shares from 250,000,000 Class A ordinary shares to 550,000,000 Class A ordinary shares. The Amended Plan will expire upon the twentieth anniversary of its effective date.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining.

