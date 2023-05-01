Tuesday Morning Is Going Out of Business and Closing All Stores

Liquidation Sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning Stores
CHICAGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Going out of business sales have begun at all Tuesday Morning stores in 25 states across the US.
Shoppers can save up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices across the stores on a wide variety of home decor.
The sales event offers a vast selection of discounted home décor for every room like bedding, bath, furniture, lamps, and kitchen. These sales also offer a large assortment of toys, pet supplies, luggage, beauty, crafts, seasonal decorations and much more.
Tuesday morning has been rewarding bargain hunters with name brand deals Since 1974. This sale offers customers the opportunity to save even more with the new price reductions storewide including recognized name brands. Shoppers are encouraged to shop soon before its too late. Take advantage of the new price reductions and bid farewell to this iconic retailer.
Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards will be honored through May 13, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Merchandise purchased prior to April 28, 2023, may be returned within 14 days of the purchase date with the original receipt and in accordance with usual policies.
Store Closing Locations
Address
City
State
Zip
90 Plantation Pointe
Fairhope
AL
36532-2962
179 Cox Creek Pkwy S
Florence
AL
35630-3264
2524 S McKenzie St
Foley
AL
36535--340
12090 County Line Rd Ste I
Madison
AL
35758-2002
6366 Cottage Hill Rd
Mobile
AL
36609-3111
10200 Eastern Shore Blvd
Spanish Fort
AL
36527-5803
20496 Interstate 30 N
Benton
AR
72019-8836
3180 N College Ave
Fayetteville
AR
72703-3505
7810 Rogers Ave
Fort Smith
AR
72903-5544
4332 Central Ave
Hot Springs
AR
71913-7437
2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I
Little Rock
AR
72202-2116
2747 Lakewood Village Dr
North Little Rock
AR
72116-8030
208 S Promenade Blvd
Rogers
AR
72758-1623
2701 E Race Ave Ste 6
Searcy
AR
72143-4737
5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170
Flagstaff
AZ
86004-2857
1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103
Lake Havasu City
AZ
86403-3146
11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133
Oro Valley
AZ
85737-7838
3055 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix
AZ
85016-6805
1260 Gail Gardner Way
Prescott
AZ
86305-1687
6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2
Sedona
AZ
86351-8994
10050 W Bell Rd
Sun City
AZ
85351-1287
911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Brandon
FL
33511-6120
2671 N Hiatus Rd
Cooper City
FL
33026-1372
2146 Sadler Sq
Fernandina Beach
FL
32034-4458
99 Eglin Pkwy NE
Fort Walton Beach
FL
32548-4973
330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy
Gulf Breeze
FL
32561-4492
12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6
Jacksonville
FL
32223-2656
4524 9 St Johns Ave
Jacksonville
FL
32210-0000
2625 S Florida Ave
Lakeland
FL
33803-3858
130 S Nova Rd
Ormond Beach
FL
32174-6115
250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603
Palm Coast
FL
32137-8225
7928 Front Beach Rd
Panama City Beach
FL
32407-4817
6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220
Pensacola
FL
32504-6209
6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd
Sarasota
FL
34243-2525
1799 US Highway 1 S
St Augustine
FL
32084-4238
1806 Thomasville Rd
Tallahassee
FL
32303-5710
1295 US Highway 1
Vero Beach
FL
32960-5700
10945 State Bridge Rd
Alpharetta
GA
30022-8164
3241 Washington Rd
Augusta
GA
30907-4122
1919 Glynn Ave
Brunswick
GA
31520-6162
265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301
Macon
GA
31210-1933
233 Commerce Dr
Peachtree City
GA
30269-1484
1432 Towne Lake Pkwy
Woodstock
GA
30189-8263
301 N Milwaukee St
Boise
ID
83704-9135
656 E Boise Ave
Boise
ID
83706-5118
900 Route 22
Fox River Grove
IL
60021-0000
15846 S LaGrange Rd
Orland Park
IL
60462-4702
2188 E 116th St Ste D102
Carmel
IN
46032-3213
6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1
Indianapolis
IN
46220-4088
14950 W 87th St
Lenexa
KS
66215-6027
5320 Martway St
Mission
KS
66205-2913
9606 Nall Avenue
Overland Park
KS
66207-2952
8038 W 151st St
Stanley
KS
66223-2116
1751 Scottsville Rd
Bowling Green
KY
42104-3357
2178 Dixie Hwy
Fort Mitchell
KY
41017-2902
1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103
Frankfort
KY
40601-4424
9240 Westport Rd
Louisville
KY
40242-3227
1460 MacArthur Blvd
Alexandria
LA
71301-4022
12694 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge
LA
70809-1908
3735 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge
LA
70808-2950
6632 Jones Creek Rd
Baton Rouge
LA
70817-3054
3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E
Lafayette
LA
70503-5132
3517 Ryan St
Lake Charles
LA
70605-1607
2985 Hwy 190
Mandeville
LA
70471-3298
1801 Airline Dr
Metairie
LA
70001-5977
1703 N 18th St
Monroe
LA
71201-4917
4800 Line Ave
Shreveport
LA
71106-1500
176 Gause Blvd W
Slidell
LA
70460-2625
210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47
Easton
MD
21601-2765
380 Thompson Creek Rd
Stevensville
MD
21666-2513
23314 Farmington Rd
Farmington
MI
48336-3102
4310 Gretna Rd
Branson
MO
65616-7201
155 Siemers Dr Ste 1
Cape Girardeau
MO
63701-4920
1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C
Columbia
MO
65203-1963
15921 Manchester Rd
Ellisville
MO
63011-2101
2639 E 32nd St
Joplin
MO
64804-4320
901 NW OBrien Rd
Lees Summit
MO
64081-1515
6929 S Lindbergh Blvd
Saint Louis
MO
63125-4261
2916 S Glenstone Ave
Springfield
MO
65804-2303
2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21
Biloxi
MS
39531-4517
1578 W Government St
Brandon
MS
39042-2418
630 Grants Ferry Rd
Flowood
MS
39232-6844
6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101
Hattiesburg
MS
39402-8883
1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041
Jackson
MS
39211-1851
934 N 16th Avenue
Laurel
MS
39440-3362
19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102
Long Beach
MS
39560-4423
2674 Bienville Blvd
Ocean Springs
MS
39564-3100
1913 University Ave
Oxford
MS
38655-4113
402 Hwy 12 W
Starkville
MS
39759-0000
1375 N Sandhills Blvd
Aberdeen
NC
28315-2211
44 Westgate Pkwy
Asheville
NC
28806-3808
3394 S Church St
Burlington
NC
27215-9150
10828 Providence Road
Charlotte
NC
28277-2684
1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13
Hendersonville
NC
28792-2891
102 Statesville Rd Ste E1
Huntersville
NC
28078-6082
1039 S College Rd
Wilmington
NC
28403-4306
3223 13th Ave SW
Fargo
ND
58103-6310
1723 E University Blvd
Las Cruces
NM
88001-5780
8178 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati
OH
45236-2904
773 Alpha Dr
Highland Heights
OH
44143-2166
4116 W Town and Country Rd
Kettering
OH
45429-2834
1614 Norton Rd
Stow
OH
44224-1412
28 E 33rd St
Edmond
OK
73013-4603
3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36
Lawton
OK
73505-3722
7517 SE 15th
Midwest City
OK
73110-5425
3721 W Main St
Norman
OK
73072-4639
11717 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City
OK
73170-5802
9446 N May Avenue
Oklahoma City
OK
73120-2712
3111 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa
OK
74135-4402
6110 E 71st St
Tulsa
OK
74136-6734
1111 Garth Brooks Blvd
Yukon
OK
73099-4106
1825 Columbia Ave
Lancaster
PA
17603-4335
12 Ohio River Blvd
Leetsdale
PA
15056-1149
3332 Wilmington Rd
New Castle
PA
16105-1039
2142 S Queen St
York
PA
17403-4826
1 Sherington Dr
Bluffton
SC
29910-6018
4905 Forest Dr
Columbia
SC
29206-4916
3715 E North St
Greenville
SC
29615-2363
1291 Folly Rd Ste 104
James Island
SC
29412-4105
932 N Lake Dr
Lexington
SC
29072-2151
736 & 740 Mink Ave
Murrells Inlet
SC
29576-6300
6908 N Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach
SC
29572-3020
240 Hwy 17 N
North Myrtle Beach
SC
29582-2938
10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400
Pawleys Island
SC
29585-6507
725 Cherry Rd Ste 190
Rock Hill
SC
29732-3150
113 Bilo Pl
Seneca
SC
29678-2541
1200 E Main St Ste 11
Spartanburg
SC
29307-1711
622 Bacons Bridge Rd
Summerville
SC
29485-4102
3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133
Chattanooga
TN
37415-3567
1951 Madison St
Clarksville
TN
37043-5066
820 25th St NW
Cleveland
TN
37311-3713
632 W Poplar Ave
Collierville
TN
38017-2540
621 Old Hickory Blvd
Jackson
TN
38305-2911
148 N Peters Rd
Knoxville
TN
37923-4907
1250 NW Broad St
Murfreesboro
TN
37129-1713
3301 S 14th St
Abilene
TX
79605-5015
190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530
Allen
TX
75002-8744
3415 Bell St
Amarillo
TX
79109-4150
2737 W Park Row Rd
Arlington
TX
76013-2259
1104 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington
TX
76015-4211
10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B
Austin
TX
78759-5704
1601 Price Rd
Brownsville
TX
78521-1463
5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100
Cedar Park
TX
78613-7938
1406 N Loop 336 W
Conroe
TX
77304-3535
4102 S Staples
Corpus Christi
TX
78411-2100
6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354
Dallas
TX
75214-2454
2608 W University Dr
Denton
TX
76201--160
2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400
Euless
TX
76039-4068
14303 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch
TX
75244-3922
172 S Friendswood Dr
Friendswood
TX
77546-3915
4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520
Frisco
TX
75033-8617
2727 61st St
Galveston
TX
77551-1847
401 W Interstate 30
Garland
TX
75043-5912
1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270
Georgetown
TX
78628--305
10516 Old Katy Rd
Houston
TX
77043-5100
901A N Shepherd Dr
Houston
TX
77008-6526
5419 FM 1960 W Ste E
Houston
TX
77069-4305
1365 Kingwood Dr
Houston
TX
77339--303
7787 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving
TX
75063-0000
870 S Mason Rd
Katy
TX
77450-3859
24427 Katy Frwy
Katy
TX
77494-0000
1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709
Keller
TX
76248-0000
851 Junction Hwy
Kerrville
TX
78028-5056
2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145
Lakeway
TX
78734-6200
2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103
Lewisville
TX
75067-3468
305 NW Loop 281
Longview
TX
75605-4445
7020 Quaker Ave
Lubbock
TX
79424-2329
2511 N US Highway 281
Marble Falls
TX
78654-3895
117 S Central Expwy
Mckinney
TX
75070-3743
4610 N Garfield
Midland
TX
79705-2652
651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400
New Braunfels
TX
78130-7877
3552 Lamar Ave
Paris
TX
75460-5026
1601 Preston Rd Ste F
Plano
TX
75093-5101
1117A Ridge Rd
Rockwall
TX
75087-4217
110 N Interstate 35
Round Rock
TX
78681-5003
3578 Knickerbocker Rd
San Angelo
TX
76904-7611
3910 McCullough Ave
San Antonio
TX
78212-2470
2945 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio
TX
78247-3312
12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128
San Antonio
TX
78230-5959
18450 Blanco Road
San Antonio
TX
78258-4050
6808 Huebner Road
San Antonio
TX
78238-2144
8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105
San Antonio
TX
78216-6097
17937 I-45 S Ste 125
Shenandoah
TX
77385-8783
2711 N US Highway 75
Sherman
TX
75090-2567
410 Padre Blvd
South Padre Island
TX
78597-6603
4690 Louetta Road
Spring
TX
77388-4417
3064 S 31st St
Temple
TX
76502-1803
2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B
Texarkana
TX
75503-2447
322 East SE Loop 323
Tyler
TX
75701-9673
3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112
Universal City
TX
78148-2726
5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3
Waco
TX
76710-4677
1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166
Waxahachie
TX
75165-7892
735 Adams Dr
Weatherford
TX
76086-6277
20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140
Webster
TX
77598-4816
540 Pantops Center
Charlottesville
VA
22911-8665
237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 10
Chesapeake
VA
23322-5231
2138 Wards Rd
Lynchburg
VA
24502-5312
660 Brandon Ave SW
Roanoke
VA
24015-3212
1923 Electric Rd
Salem
VA
24153-7401
About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hilco Global