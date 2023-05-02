AWE Teams up with Amazon in a Broad Content Distribution Deal

AWE Plus Debuts on Amazon's Freevee

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herring Networks, Inc. announced today that its AWE (A Wealth of Entertainment) entertainment brand has teamed up with Amazon to deliver more than 500 episodes from its programming library to Fire TV as part of the new Fire TV Channels experience. Fire TV Channels is Fire TV's new, flagship, free ad-supported TV (FAST) video experience. The AWE content will be featured within the new Travel content category, with additional categories coming soon.

For over 15 years AWE has been a leading entertainment television network featuring a wide range of content including compelling travel, lifestyle and leisure series. The network spans the globe to produce original series and content that continues to entertain and excite. More recently, a branded AWE Plus channel variant has become widely distributed across free ad supported TV platforms and as an over-the-air broadcast offering.

Herring Networks is also proud to announce that the AWE Plus channel debuted on Amazon's free streaming service, Freevee, in April. More than 75 original series have been produced for the network including the long-running Global Passport, Private Islands, Summer Fun Destinations and Vicarious Escapes.

"AWE has amassed a massive library of impeccably produced series and episodes and we continue to invest heavily in the global scope of our programming strategy" said Alex Kopacz, EVP, Content Distribution and Strategy at Herring Networks. "We're thrilled that Amazon sees the value of the AWE brand across multiple services and recognizes its strength in a highly sought-after content category."

Fire TV reimagines the largest screen in your home by combining the best of entertainment with the power of Alexa to help you discover new content and manage your smart home. Fire TV customers in the US have access to more than 1 million TV episodes and movies. Fire TV has sold more than 200 million devices across the world.

