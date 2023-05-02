Encompass Health to present at BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference being held in Las Vegas May 9-11, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Encompass Health Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Encompass Health's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will present during a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 8 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 157 hospitals in 37 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Casey Winger | 205 970-5912

casey.winger@encompasshealth.com

Investor Relations Contact

Mark Miller | 205 970-5860

mark.miller@encompasshealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encompass Health Corp.