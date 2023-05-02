HOT STREAK CONTINUES FOR KIA AMERICA WITH NINTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR MONTHLY SALES INCREASE

- Kia's award-winning utility vehicles accounted for 71-percent of April sales
- Carnival, Sportage and Telluride models set all-time April sales records
IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its best first quarter sales performance in company history, Kia America's sales and market share growth continued with April delivering the brand's ninth consecutive year-over-year monthly sales increase with 68,205 units sold, a 15.5-percent increase over the same period last year. Sales of Kia's electrified offerings, which totaled 11,798 units, were up 74-percent over the same period last year and 22-percent over the previous monthly sales record set in March 2023. In addition, Kia's Carnival MPV achieved record-breaking April sales posting an increase of 52-percent over the previous high in April 2021. Kia's SUV sales also set new records with Sportage and Telluride posting increases of 18- and 4-percent, respectively, over the previous same month records set by the models in April 2022. Overall, Kia's capable utility vehicles accounted for 71-percent of April sales.
"Trust in the Kia brand in the US market continues to grow as a direct result of our concerted effort to provide customers with compelling design, reliable products, superior quality and best-ever residual values," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia's sales momentum will continue as our best-in-class lineup of SUV and electrified models attract and meet the needs of today's buyers."
In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives as well as significant industry awards that were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:
- The all-new, all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 SUV was shown for the first time in North America at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. As the first three-row EV SUV from Kia, the EV9 is the flagship of the brand's global Plan S strategy and a pioneer in its segment.
- The 2023 Kia Sportage was named among Autotrader's Best New Cars of 2023. The redesigned fifth generation of the iconic SUV – available with ICE, HEV and PHEV powertrains – was honored alongside 10 other top vehicles, each chosen for its unique features specific to various lifestyle needs, including interior comfort, build quality, tech features, driving experience and more.
- The arrival of the Stinger Tribute Limited Edition at dealerships nationwide. Limited to just 440 units in the U.S.1 (and only 1,000 worldwide), the Stinger Tribute Edition ends its six-year production run with unique upgrades that distinctly set it apart from other Stingers.
- Kia announced that the brand's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program raised $3.779 million for non-profits nationwide. Kia and its dealers selected charities across the U.S., including organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, help end childhood hunger, provide shelter for youth facing homelessness, provide disaster relief for recovering communities, and offer support for military families.
MONTH OF APRIL
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2023
2022
2023
2022
EV6
1,241
2,632
4,633
7,913
Rio
2,792
2,215
9,800
8,722
Forte
11,182
9,798
41,708
33,296
K5
5,035
5,554
19,323
23,376
Stinger
963
895
3,009
4,002
Soul
6,590
4,414
23,574
18,538
Niro
2,999
3,023
12,826
12,249
Seltos
5,428
3,702
19,322
14,821
Sportage
13,426
11,380
45,110
27,840
Sorento
6,965
6,143
27,131
24,066
Telluride
8,555
8,233
35,745
30,309
Carnival
3,029
1,074
10,160
5,125
Total
68,205
59,063
252,341
210,257
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
1 Due to different build dates for each vehicle, the U.S. versions of the Stinger Tribute Edition may not be built within the first 440 units.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Kia America