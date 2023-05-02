Keeping humans in charge of AI assisted decision-making

1000minds decision-making software now includes an AI assistant powered by OpenAI services – but keeps the user in the driver's seat.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1000minds has launched an AI assistant as part of its decision-making and conjoint analysis software using Microsoft Azure OpenAI services. OpenAI's GPT technology is also used in the popular ChatGPT service.

The 1000minds AI assistant helps people build their decision model while keeping them in the driver's seat, which is incredibly useful for learning how to use 1000minds and for testing its use in new domains.

For example, if people are comparing electric cars, the AI assistant will suggest criteria such as recharge time, speed, safety and distance, and optionally provide examples of electric cars to consider.

1000minds' commitment to AI safety best practices, including a "human-in-the-loop" approach, means that people are involved every step of the way. With just a few words about what they want to compare, e.g. "electricity generation options" or "candidates for head of HR", the AI assistant generates suggestions that people can adapt to meet their needs by incorporating their own knowledge and expertise.

It's the perfect marriage: 1000minds' structured decision-making combined with the OpenAI language model, which works well for this kind of application given well-framed prompts designed to get good suggestions.

The AI assistant also supports ideation with 1000minds' expert group decision-making tools, and builds models for conjoint analysis, discrete choice experiments and preferences surveys.

Unlike "opaque" AI-based decision-making, in which the reasoning behind a decision can't be fully explained, 1000minds uses explicit criteria and explicit human judgments. This creates a fully auditable, defensible and refinable decision model that can be trusted.

"Combining 1000minds' PAPRIKA algorithm and OpenAI's GPT, two incredible technologies, is a brilliant idea," said Colin Smithies, Business Intelligence Analyst at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington. "1000minds has always been very powerful and user-friendly, and now getting AI help with specifying the criteria for your decision is extremely helpful. It's fantastic!"

About 1000minds

1000minds is used by organizations, individuals and groups around the world to discover people's preferences and improve their decision-making processes. Internationally recognized for its scientific validity and user-friendliness, 1000minds' innovative approach has garnered top industry awards. Learn more at https://www.1000minds.com.

Press contact

