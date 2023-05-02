Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 9, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date: May 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Dial-in number: (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) or (412) 902-6506 (International) Passcode: 3370620 Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events

Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date: Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT, May 9, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EDT, May 16, 2023 Dial-in number: (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) Passcode: 1969560 Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until August 7, 2023

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Schultz

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Ali Chartan

240-720-7804

media@novavax.com

