Pangiam and West Virginia University Research Corporation Partner to Develop Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Technology

MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Virginia University Research Corporation (WVURC) and Pangiam, a leading trade a travel technology company, announced a new partnership to conduct research and develop new, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision technologies for commercial and government applications.

Pangiam's leading technologists will work alongside West Virginia University faculty and students from the Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering to develop new technologies for government and commercial use cases. Through this partnership, Pangiam will strengthen West Virginia's academic undergraduate and graduate programs by providing real-world experience in developing artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision driven solutions, ultimately training the next generation of technologists. "The Pangiam West Virginia University partnership will contribute to national security, using cutting edge research from WVU, and help build our state's economic base, as West Virginia continues to grow as a tech, cyber and biometric hub. We are excited to partner with a company of Pangiam 's caliber and capabilities," said General James Hoyer (R), WVU Vice President for Economic Innovation.

"Our partnership with West Virginia University will allow Pangiam to support the next generation of technology leaders and provides us with a foothold to grow in the state of West Virginia. We are proud to support West Virginia University and look forward to a productive relationship," said Patrick Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer at Pangiam.

Pangiam and WVURC will work together to launch Pangiam Bridge, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence driven solution for customs authorities worldwide. Pangiam Bridge will allow customs officials to automate portions of the customs inspection process for baggage and cargo. Jim McLaughlin, Pangiam Chief Technology Officer, said, "we are excited to grow Pangiam's artificial intelligence work in partnership with West Virginia University and continued development of Pangiam Bridge for customs authorities."

