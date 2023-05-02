Uqora Launches its Innovative Urinary Tract Health Products in Retail

To date, Uqora has served more than 400,000 people and now can potentially help millions more with its expansion

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uqora , the cutting-edge urinary tract health brand, announces its expansion nationwide today. This is the first time that products from the digitally native brand are available in stores. A disruptor in the women's health category, Uqora is revolutionizing the urinary care aisle with its innovative line of proactive urinary tract health supplements and UTI symptom relief products. Uqora kicks off its omnichannel debut in over 4,700 CVS stores nationally and online at CVS.com.

Uqora is best known for its 3-part proactive urinary tract health supplement regimen (also known as the Complete Regimen) containing: Uqora Flush, Uqora Defend and Uqora Promote. A new holistic way of promoting better urinary health, these products work together to support your urinary health from multiple angles. In addition to offering its proactive supplements in CVS stores, Uqora will also have its UTI Emergency Kit available which includes everything you need to manage the symptoms of a UTI until you can see a doctor in a new, convenient 3-in-1 bundle.

"When you're experiencing a UTI, the last thing you want to do is piece together a plan for what products are going to best serve you. Uqora is here to offer consumers an easier, modernized offering with our simple yet effective urinary care products. Our team is committed to improving the lives of women and all those seeking better urinary health solutions," said Vivian Rhoads, Uqora President.

For too long, women and UTI-sufferers have been given few options when it comes to taking control of their urinary health. Founded by a chronic UTI-sufferer, Uqora understands this experience and recognizes this sector of women's health has been significantly underserved, until now. Uqora is committed to changing the urinary health landscape with UTI education, product innovation and building a community of people who share their journeys and provide each other support when it comes to urinary health.

With more than 25,000 5-star brand reviews, Uqora customers have called the brand a "game-changer" and "life-changing" with its range of proactive urinary tract health supplements and UTI symptom relief products. Since its inception in 2017, Uqora has experienced accelerated growth with its digital-first approach serving more than 400,000 customers. The decision to expand into retail stores will only accelerate the brand's mission of helping as many people as possible that need urinary tract health support.

To support its customers and progress women's health beyond its products, Uqora also offers UTI education resources and a private customer support group to remind you, you are not alone on your journey to better urinary heath.

About Uqora

Uqora, a Pharmavite company, is a San Diego-based healthcare company specializing in urinary tract health. Uqora's roots lie in proactive urinary tract care and research, leading the way in the development of next-generation health products. Uqora continues to expand high-quality research in the world of urinary health in cutting-edge, effective ways. With Uqora, consumers can address every aspect of their urinary tract health, from proactive care to diagnostics and UTI symptom management. Visit www.uqora.com to learn more.

About Pharmavite

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, health care professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made, EQUELLE, MegaFood, Nurish by Nature Made and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.Pharmavite.com and follow on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

