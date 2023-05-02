USDA CALLS FOR NOMINATIONS TO SERVE ON THE 2024-2026 AMERICAN EGG BOARD

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominees to serve on the American Egg Board (AEB) including individuals from the Western States area (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming).

AEB is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates and administers the egg research and promotion program authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. Board members are appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The diversity of the board should reflect the diversity of the industry in experience of members, marketing strategies, methods of production and distribution, and other distinguishing factors, including but not limited to individuals from historically underserved communities, that will bring diverse perspectives. AEB's mission is to maintain and expand the markets for eggs. For more information about the board please contact Barbara Josselyn at (202) 713-918 or email Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov

To be eligible for nomination, individuals must be producers or representatives of producers and own more than 75,00 laying hens and be nominated by a certified eligible organization. Producers who own less than 75,000 hens are eligible provided they have not applied for exemption and are paying assessments to AEB.

All nominations should be submitted by May 25, 2023 to debbie@agamsi.com

