Appian Partner Awards Showcase Achievements in End-To-End Process Automation

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the 2023 Partner Award winners at the global Appian World conference in San Diego. This year's winners have created innovative and impactful business solutions on the Appian Platform while exceeding customer expectations and maintaining excellence in service delivery.

The Appian Partner Award winners have created innovative and impactful business solutions on the Appian Platform while exceeding customer expectations and maintaining excellence in service delivery. (PRNewswire)

Appian announces the 2023 Partner Award winners at the global Appian World conference in San Diego .

"We are thrilled to recognize our exceptional partners, who have demonstrated their commitment to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers," said Mark Dillon, Appian Senior Vice President, Global Partners Organization. "The Appian Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of our partners, and we are proud to have such a strong global community of dedicated and talented professionals."

Partner Impact and Excellence Awards

Transformation Award for strategic business outcomes: KPMG

KPMG LLP is recognized with the highest Appian Partner Award for outstanding results in global strategic program delivery on the Appian Platform. This past year, KPMG kicked off multiple transformational client engagements globally, delivering impactful solutions to improve customer experience, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. KPMG continues to lead the charge, with among the largest number of global certified Appian Lead Developers.

Growth Award for Appian practice: RSM

As a leading provider of audit, tax, and consulting services focused on the mid-enterprise, RSM US LLP has been awarded the Growth Award in recognition of outstanding achievement in the alignment, development, and growth of its Appian practice. As trusted advisors and consultants, RSM US LLP guides their clients through today's complex business environment by showing them The Power of Being Understood—meeting clients where they are and bringing together the right teams to accelerate organizational goals. Their dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional client service has been instrumental in scaling their Appian practice, with 400% year-on-year annual contract value (ACV) growth and double the number of certified Appian Developers in one year.

Innovation Award for an impactful solution: Accenture

Accenture has received the Appian Innovation Award for its exceptional work in establishing an innovation factory in collaboration with Appian that focuses on building industry-specific applications and delivering next-generation, first-of-their-kind solutions for clients. Over the past year, Accenture has developed more than 10 industry-specific solutions, including applications for pharmaceutical lab procedures, asset management, institutional onboarding, retail claims automation, and intelligent document processing and redaction. Accenture is known for its ability to rapidly design, develop, and deploy enterprise-grade solutions on Appian that automate processes, improve user experience, and drive efficiencies for its clients.

Delivery Award for speed and project excellence: Ernst & Young (EY)

EY has demonstrated outstanding achievement in leveraging the Appian Platform for high-quality, rapid delivery that consistently exceeds clients' expectations. In just six months, the EY Appian team has created a brand new Appian ecosystem at a large asset manager and designed and implemented a framework to manage fund lifecycle using agile methodology. The framework uses a template and case structure, allowing the business users to define their own workflows without having to go through an entire development cycle. Fund Management LifeCycle, the first app implementation using this framework, replaced manual workflows and emails, enabling users to easily keep track of information and pending tasks in one centralized system. The framework is built to be flexible enough to be utilized for other workflows, cutting down time to market for any future applications.

Value Award for customer success: WNS-Vuram

As a highly trusted global partner committed to customer success, WNS-Vuram has been delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions and excellent business outcomes across industries for over a decade. This award recognizes WNS-Vuram's outstanding achievement in applying Appian best practices and methodologies in customer service and project delivery and providing ongoing support to ensure high-value service delivery for customers.

Channel Sales and Technology Partner Awards

Channel Sales Partner of the Year: Ignyte Group

Named one of Forbes' "Best Management Consulting Firms" in 2023, Ignyte Group has been awarded Channel Sales Partner of the Year for achieving the highest net new ACV for resell and sourced deals in North America. Based in Washington, DC, Ignyte has helped multiple strategic commercial organizations and major US federal healthcare and civilian agencies successfully modernize mission-critical business processes on the Appian Platform.

Technology Partner of the Year: Guidewire

Guidewire has been named the Technology Partner of the Year for being a global strategic partner and providing innovative opportunities to expand Appian Platform capabilities. In less than one year, Guidewire became one of Appian's most valuable technology partners by investing time and resources to support technology integration and go-to-market efforts. Together, their joint partner offering combines the speed and agility of the Appian Platform with Guidewire's market-leading insurance platform to generate significant value for our customers.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter , LinkedIn .

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com. (PRNewsfoto/Appian) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Appian