GRAMMY® AND LATIN GRAMMY® AWARD WINNING MULTIPLATINUM MUSICIAN AND SONGWRITER CARLOS VIVES CELEBRATES CAREER JOURNEY WITH "EL TOUR DE LOS 30"

Pre-sale Starting May 4 at 10:00 AM Local Time

General On-sale May 5 at 10:00 AM Local Time

All tickets available through www.carlosvives.com

MIAMI, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music icon Carlos Vives announces his new show, El tour de los 30, representing the journey towards his roots and the milestones that made him an ambassador of the Colombian sound worldwide. On the heels of his newly released album, Escalona: Nunca Había Grabado Así, the limited-run trek kicks off August 19 at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall and ends November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Produced by Loud And Live, the pre-sale begins May 4, followed by the general on-sale on May 5, both at 10:00 AM local time.

Carlos Vives El Tour de los 30 Routing (PRNewswire)

GRAMMY® AND LATIN GRAMMY® AWARD WINNING CARLOS VIVES CELEBRATES CAREER JOURNEY WITH "EL TOUR DE LOS 30"

"Loud And Live had the honor of producing the 'Después de Todo Vives Tour' last year in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico," said Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud And Live. "This year, we are extremely proud to be part of Vives' 30-year career celebration and to be able to reconnect with his audience on this tour."

With the release of his new album and the tour, Carlos Vives kicks off an emotional year full of celebrations and festivities that will evoke nostalgia, but that will also applaud the achievements and the path traveled during these 30 years by the greatest figure of Colombian music.

Following are the dates for the "El tour de los 30":

DATE CITY VENUE 8/19/2023 Nueva York, NY Radio City Music Hall 10/19/2023 Chicago, IL Rosemont Theatre 10/21/2023 Boston, MA Wang Theater 10/22/2023 Washington, DC EagleBank Arena 10/28/2023 Miami, FL Kaseya Center 10/29/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center 11/2/2023 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre 11/3/2023 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre 11/5/2023 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

About Carlos Vives

With 17 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, two GRAMMY® Awards, and a place in the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame, Carlos Vives has forever changed Latin music. The Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist remains one of the most recognizable stars in the world with a massive social audience and over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making him "one of the Top 300 most listened to artists in the world." He has generated billions of streams and views, earned dozens of platinum certifications, and sold over 20 million records worldwide.

Since his career began, he has masterfully merged traditional Colombian vallenato sound with pop and rock influences. His dozens of awards include two GRAMMY® Awards, which made him the first Latin artist to win, and 17 Latin GRAMMY® Awards, most recently winning in 2022. During 2020, he was inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for "artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending musical genres and languages." He stands out as only one of 18 artists to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Fittingly, he took home the Icon Award at La Musa Awards and in 2023 the Latin American Music Awards Legends. Not to mention, he has secured the #1 spot on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart 16 times and landed 19 Top 10 entries.

Vives' award-winning work "Cumbiana" includes not only two albums, but also the Latin GRAMMY® winning documentary "The lost world of Cumbiana," and the book "Cumbiana, stories of a lost world," exposing a true creative universe around the origin and the evolution of cumbia. In 2015, he founded the initiative "Tras La Perla" to promote sustainable development in the city of Santa Marta and its region influenced by the Sierra Nevada and Ciénaga Grande. In 2016, he also created the Río Grande Music School with the purpose of offering new artistic experiences based on creating a dialogue around Colombian music and culture, new local music proposals and world music. As an entrepreneur, he is additionally the owner of Cumbia House venue in Colombia, a venue where music, food and cultural events merge into one place. As his most beloved slogan indicates, "united in diversity," Carlos Vives has made his mark across generations through music and the relentless and inspired advocacy for his culture.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, a live events, media, marketing and entertainment company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating compelling experiences for global audiences.

Follow Carlos Vives:

www.carlosvives.com

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.