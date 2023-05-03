R&CPMK AND TELEVISAUNIVISION ANNOUNCE SPANISH-LANGUAGE BRAND INTEGRATION AND CONTENT PARTNERSHIP

Partnership Designed to Create Expanded Opportunities for Brand Placement in Spanish-Language Programming

TelevisaUnivision to Serve as Exclusive Spanish-Language Content Provider within R&CPMK's Brand Integration Platform UpstreamPOP

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R&CPMK and TelevisaUnivision today announced a strategic partnership to expand and enhance Spanish-language content and brand integration placement services in the United States. As part of this collaboration, R&CPMK will serve as the exclusive brand integration agency for TelevisaUnivision content, including daytime shows such as Despierta América; scripted programs including El Amor Invencible; and unscripted shows such as Mira Quién Baila, Mi Famoso y Yo, and De Noche Pero Sin. R&CPMK will also collaborate with TelevisaUnivision to develop, execute, and measure additional product integration opportunities for agency clients and all IPG agencies.

R&CPMK and TelevisaUnivision Announce Exclusive Brand Integration and Content Partnership (PRNewswire)

In addition, TelevisaUnivision will be the exclusive Spanish-language content provider within R&CPMK's brand integration platform, UpstreamPOP, enhancing the existing portfolio of content offerings.

"R&CPMK is excited to partner with TelevisaUnivision to help brands find the best and most impactful product integration opportunities to further engage and expand their reach among the fast-growing Spanish-speaking consumer base," said Corey Silverman, President Growth Innovation & Platforms, R&CPMK. "Alongside our industry-leading brand integration team, the inclusion of TelevisaUnivision's premium Spanish-language content into the UpstreamPOP library will only further enhance the unmatched power and impact that the platform will have on creating meaningful integration opportunities for brands around the world."

"We're thrilled to partner with R&CPMK at a pivotal time in the industry when integrations in film and television are proven effective for brands to engage audiences in a meaningful way," said Luis De La Parra, Senior Vice President of Partner Solutions at TelevisaUnivision. "As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision has long been a trusted source of information for our audience, and our portfolio of premium content spanning leading networks provides a tremendous opportunity for marketers to connect authentically with millions of passionate Hispanics, in-language and in-culture, to build significant brand affinity over time."

R&CPMK's revolutionary new technology platform, UpstreamPOP, provides end-to-end solutions for brand integration opportunities and partnerships with content creators and media platforms across the entertainment ecosystem. The platform debuted in June 2022, and has been an influential resource for major brands, including Heineken, Cisco, and many others. UpstreamPOP utilizes R&CPMK's unmatched expertise and relationships with studios, networks, producers, directors, and showrunners throughout the entertainment industry, along with Mediabrands' industry-leading audience intelligence and proprietary data and measurement tools, to deliver more than 2,000 unique brand integration opportunities to brands across the globe.

ABOUT R&CPMK

R&CPMK is the original entertainment and culture agency. For over 70 years, the agency has been disrupting the marketplace - driving cultural relevance and engagement for talent, brands, and content creators throughout the world of entertainment, lifestyle, sports, influence, and popular culture. The agency represents more than 400 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. With our unique position, and the insight to know what to do with it, we bring a depth of skill and relationships in key practices areas: Communications, Partnerships & Activations, Brand Integration, Talent & Influencer and Representation.

ABOUT TELEVISAUNIVISION

As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.

